2022 Public Sector Identity Index Report

Central and Local governments are keen to improve the accessibility and usability of digital services.

With nearly 90% of both Central and Local governments building external applications for citizens, the United Kingdom’s focus is on improving the accessibility of its services to citizens, without compromising on security. In spite of this, custom username and passwords are the primary means of authentication for government applications.

With citizen expectations of digital government rising, identity and access management plays a pivotal role in enabling citizens to seamlessly and securely access government applications.

In this report, Okta highlights key trends observed in the United Kingdom pertaining to digital government, highlights areas of opportunity, and provides insight into how identity can improve equitable distribution of government services.

Provided by Okta