Leaked today, exploited for life
How social media biometric patterns affect your future
Biometric tools are increasingly ubiquitous and are employed by a multitude of stakeholders in the public and private sectors. Corporations and individuals should treat biometric data like a password that never expires.
This whitepaper from Trend Micro shares important information social media users need to know about publishing content on these platforms. It also explains how your sensitive information might already be exposed.
Information shared on social media platforms can become compromised due to data breaches, poor data management practices, and data brokering. Discover good security practices and use simple countermeasures that will minimize the risks that come from using social media.
Download this whitepaper today.
Provided by Trend Micro
