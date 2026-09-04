Kaseya announces new compliance and Apple device management tools for Datto RMM

Kaseya has launched two major enhancements to its Datto RMM platform, in a move designed to help MSPs and IT teams strengthen their compliance capabilities and simplify management of Apple devices.

Unveiled during the vendor’s Kaseya Connect Edge event, the updates will introduce FIPS 140-3 validated cryptography and native Apple mobile device management (MDM) capabilities to the firm’s cloud-based remote monitoring and management platform from October.

With the FIPS 140-3 update, the company is aiming to help organizations meet evolving compliance requirements in regulated sectors, while the native Apple MDM will enable users to manage iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices alongside other endpoints from within Datto RMM.

"As regulatory requirements continue to evolve, MSPs and IT teams shouldn't have to choose between compliance and operational efficiency," said Kaseya chief technology officer Pratik Wadher in an announcement.

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"At Kaseya, we're making it easier for organizations to pursue opportunities in highly regulated industries while continuing to leverage the automation, visibility and security capabilities they rely on every day.”

FIPS 140-3 compliance

Starting in October, Datto RMM will add FIPS 140-3 validated cryptography at no additional cost to customers.

The capability uses a NIST-validated cryptographic module to secure the platform’s core communication channels and can be enabled through a single account-wide setting. Kaseya said its inclusion will enable organizations to adopt the new standard on their own timeline, with the feature switched off by default.

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Existing Datto RMM capabilities – including patch management, automation, monitoring, and remote control – will remain available when the setting is enabled, with audit-ready logging built in to reduce audit and legal exposure.

The company added that the move aims to help partners pursue opportunities in regulated industries such as government, healthcare, finance, and defense, as organizations transition toward the FIPS 140-3 standard.

Native Apple MDM

Datto RMM is also gaining native Apple MDM capabilities from early October, which will give MSPs and IT teams a centralized way to manage Apple devices without relying on a separate mobile device management platform.

According to Kaseya, the update will help reduce the cost, complexity, and visibility gaps involved with managing mobile devices through separate MDM tools.

Users will be able to enroll iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices individually or in bulk via Apple Business Manager, configure security and compliance policies, deploy applications, and take remote actions directly within Datto RMM.

Apple devices will also appear alongside other managed endpoints across the platform’s existing dashboards, filters, and compliance reports, which Kaseya said will provide technicians with a more unified view of their customers’ environments.

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