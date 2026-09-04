‘This new system will help you do more quantum computing, faster’: IBM says its Nighthawk r2 quantum processor marks a step change in compute capability
Nighthawk r2 is the firm's fastest-ever system and is now available for researchers
IBM is opening up its most complex quantum processor to researchers, claiming it can solve quantum advantage-level problems ten times faster than its current best model and with no loss in accuracy.
With 120 programmable qubits and a new high-speed qubit reset architecture, Nighthawk r2 is capable of executing over 100,000 circuits per second – 25 times the circuit throughput of IBM’s existing Quantum Heron fleet.
It's already demonstrated accurate observable estimation on circuits containing more than 7,500 gates, according to the firm.
The increase in speed comes thanks to Nighthawk r2's ability to address a longstanding bottleneck in quantum computing: reducing the time needed for qubits to 'reset' between computations.
Previous generations of IBM Quantum processors, including Heron, have managed the reset through a technique powered by dynamic circuits and called conditional reset.
The processor measures the state of a qubit and, if it's found to be in the |1⟩ state and applies a bit flip gate – specifically a π-pulse – that flips the qubit back to the ground state.
However, this technique is limited by the accuracy of measurement, and can't reset qubits that have leaked outside the computational state, meaning a delay of hundreds of microseconds between circuit executions.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
Nighthawk r2, instead, uses a dissipative reset gadget, in which each programmable qubit is linked through a high-dynamic-range tunable coupler to a cold environment that draws it back to its ground state on demand.
Activating that coupler pulls a qubit’s effective T1 – the measure of how long it holds its energy – from a median of about 200 microseconds down to roughly 25 nanoseconds, enabling significantly faster high-quality reset.
This active qubit reset leaves neighboring qubits undisturbed while reducing idle time between circuit runs to as little as a single microsecond.
IBM hails Nighthawk compute gains
In practice, IBM said these gains are most noticeable in the large-scale, repetitive workloads that are common in the research community.
"Nighthawk r2’s improvements in speed and quality are already enabling exciting demonstrations of its quantum computational capability," said the firm.
"For example, following recent demonstrations of quantum advantage through trusted quantum computation, researchers used Nighthawk r2 to perform the doped Clifford sampling advantage experiments originally developed in a collaboration between UChicago and IBM."
IBM also cited other advantages of the new processor, claiming it maintains the scale of its r1 predecessor while delivering targeted improvements in quality.
Because the new high-speed reset capability actively cools the qubit to its ground state, it cuts initialization error across the device by about 25 times, making for more accurate results.
At the same time, it keeps up with the gate fidelity of Heron, even while operating at much higher speeds, and performs individual qubit reset without degrading the performance of the qubit’s neighbors.
"Whether you’re scaling application research, exploring the power of dynamic circuits, or advancing the latest quantum error correction research, this new system will help you do more quantum computing, faster," promised IBM.
"Ultimately, the most important thing about a quantum computer isn’t the number of qubits or components; it’s the amount of useful computation the system can deliver."
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 is a buttery smooth and bright tablet – but the real star is its new and improved stylus
Innovative new controls make the Yoga Pen Pro Gen 2 one of the best styluses around
-
The Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe is a colorful assault on the eyes – but there is a surprising number of features on offer here
The laptop of many colors is an IFA showstopper, but it's the full selection of ports and lightweight build that make it an attractive business choice
-
IBM targets data center efficiency gains with new z17 and LinuxONE offerings
News Cost, data center footprint, and performance improvements are coming for IBM Z and LinuxONE customers
-
NIST eyes quantum gains with new research and manufacturing center
News The move comes in response to a recent executive order aimed at accelerating the commercialization of quantum technologies
-
Microsoft says its Majorana 2 chip was built using AI – and it helped deliver huge performance gains
News The Majorana 2 quantum chip was developed with the help of the Microsoft Discovery platform
-
UK businesses brace for quantum disruption – and it could come sooner than expected
News A third of businesses have made quantum a strategic priority, an EY survey has revealed
-
IBM wins biggest slice of $2bn US gov investment in domestic quantum firms
News The Department of Commerce says it wants to strengthen the country's presence in this critical technology sector
-
C-suites want concrete quantum use-cases, not hype
News New research shows the hype around quantum computing isn’t translating to investment
-
IBM strikes Arm deal in AI-focused hardware push
News The companies say they want to help enterprises run future AI and data intensive workloads more flexibly
-
The UK government wants to be a global leader in quantum computing, but is the country prepared?
News £2 billion in funding aims is to make the UK a world leader in quantum computing by 2030, but some industry stakeholders think it's a bridge too far