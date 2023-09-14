APIs: Understanding the business benefits and risks

Application programming interfaces (APIs) drive every aspect of business today - and their influence will only continue to grow - as will the risks they pose to business.

Join John Engates and Saikrishna Chavali of Cloudflare in this on-demand webinar and hear them explain what today’s business leaders need to understand about the benefits - and security concerns - associated with APIs.

In this free one-hour webinar, moderated by business and technology journalist Wade Roush, you’ll learn:

What APIs are.

How APIs affect everything from transactions to mobile apps to supply-chain relationships.

What you need to know about potential data exposure from APIs.

What to ask your security team about mitigating API risks.

Provided by Cloudflare