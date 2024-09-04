Apple device management for beginners
The next evolution of endpoint management and security
As Apple device adoption rises in business and education environments around the globe, it’s imperative that technology investments are maximized so that organizations can leverage Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple TV to their full potential.
This can put a heavy burden on IT staff that are now tasked with managing this influx of new devices – especially those of you in established Windows environments.
As the shift to remote work, distance learning, and adjusting to working and learning anywhere becomes the new normal, managing devices from startup to ongoing support is critical.
Provided by Jamf
