Law enforcement needs to fight fire with fire on AI threats

News
By published

A report from the UK's national data science institute calls for a new AI-focused taskforce

IoT cybersecurity concept image showing a digitized padlock sitting on a blue circuit board atop network traffic.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

UK law enforcement agencies have been urged to employ a more proactive approach to AI-related cyber crime as threats posed by the technology accelerate.

The Alan Turing Institute, the UK's national institute for data science and artificial intelligence, is calling for the creation of a dedicated AI Crime Taskforce within the National Crime Agency.

Research from the institute shows there's been a substantial acceleration in AI-enabled crime - particularly financial crime, phishing, and romance scams.

"AI-enabled crime is already causing serious personal and social harm and big financial losses," said Joe Burton, professor of international security at Lancaster University and one of the authors of the report.

"We need to get serious about our response and give law enforcement the necessary tools to actively disrupt criminal groups. If we don’t, we’re set to see the rapid expansion of criminal use of AI technologies."

The report warned that Chinese innovation in frontier AI is having a worrying effect, with criminals exploiting new open weight systems with fewer guardrails to carry out more advanced tasks.

And it's the ability of AI to automate, augment, and rapidly scale the volume of criminal activity that's behind the rise in AI-enabled crime. These tools are being used and shared by state, private sector, and criminal groups, which is prompting a surge in activity..

"As AI tools continue to advance, criminals and fraudsters will exploit them, challenging law enforcement and making it even more difficult for potential victims to distinguish between what’s real and what’s fake," said Ardi Janjeva, senior research associate at the Alan Turing Institute and a co-author of the report.

"It’s crucial that agencies fighting crime develop effective ways to mitigate this, including combatting AI with AI."

Fighting fire with fire

AI is already being used to identify malicious actors in real time, support the analysis of large volumes of text data, and counter AI-generated deepfakes, phishing scams, and misinformation campaigns, according to the institute.

The authors of the report have called for a sharpened focus on extending this and to equip agencies with more advanced tools.

Central to this is the creation of a new AI Crime Taskforce within the National Crime Agency’s National Cyber Crime Unit, to coordinate a national response to AI-enabled crime.

It should collect data from across UK law enforcement to monitor and log criminal groups’ use of AI, working with national security and industry partners on strategies, and work fast to scale up the adoption of AI tools to disrupt criminal networks proactively.

Cooperation with European and international law enforcement partners needs to be improved. This, the report noted, will ensure there's compatibility in approaches to deterring, disrupting, and pursuing criminal groups leveraging AI.

The report also calls for a new working group in Europol focused on AI-enabled crime.

Law enforcement shouldn't just be mapping AI tools in policing, however. The report suggested agencies should also be logging the tools that are being misused for criminal purposes on a new central database within the proposed AI Crime Taskforce.

All this, for course, will take time, expertise and money, and the report acknowledges that there's a shortage of skills within law enforcement, as well as gaps in regulation.

As a result, enhanced training will be needed to fix that, the authors said.

MORE FROM ITPRO

Emma Woollacott
Emma Woollacott

Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.

More about security
A top-down illustration showing red, ghostly hands emanating from a monitor and typing on a computer keyboard to represent infostealer malware. Along the red hands and forearms of the implied hacker, binary is shown to represent stolen data.

Infostealer malware: What’s the threat to businesses?
A mechanic in a garage cleaning her hands with a blue cloth

Cyber criminals widen the net to target tradespeople
Marketing concept image showing megaphones.

Marketing talent brain drain could stunt channel partner success
See more latest
Most Popular
Marketing concept image showing megaphones.
Marketing talent brain drain could stunt channel partner success
Containerization concept image showing digital containers aligned together with glowing data transfers between.
Enterprise automation gains are being hampered by surging ‘data divides’
Female developer carrying out software security flaw remediation tasks on desktop computer in dimly-lit room with two monitors.
Red teaming comes to the fore as devs tackle AI application flaws
A mechanic in a garage cleaning her hands with a blue cloth
Cyber criminals widen the net to target tradespeople
Red Ubuntu logo appearing on a web browser with a microscope over the logo, placing emphasis on it
Qualys discovers three bypasses of Ubuntu's unprivileged user namespace restrictions
Gold lock floating above a digitally rendered motherboard with blue and red glowing hues, denoting ransomware
Security researchers hack BlackLock ransomware gang in push back against rising threat actor
A busy customer service desk
Omnissa eyes growth with revamped partner program
Female software developer using AI coding tools on a desktop computer with light from screen reflecting in spectacles.
Developers spend 17 hours a week on security — but don't consider it a top priority
A close-up of a digital dashboard showing stock market graphs overlaid onto a world map.
Financial services firms look to AI to improve resilience
Male software engineer working on a laptop at a home office desk with two PC monitors sitting on top of desk.
‘This shift highlights not just a continuation but a broad acceptance of remote work as the norm’: Software engineers are sticking with remote work and refusing to budge on RTO mandates – and 21% would quit if forced back to the office