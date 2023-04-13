Best practices for Google Workspace business continuity
Introducing a new model of business continuity that is focused on security and data protection
Downtime due to a simple human error, cyberattack or natural disaster could severely impact your business, and in extreme cases, shut down operations permanently.
While Google provides a financially backed 99.9 percent uptime guarantee for Google Workspace, customers are operationally and contractually liable for data protection.
In a SaaS world where Google is wholly responsible for application availability, IT leaders need a new model of business continuity that’s focused on security and data protection.
This eBook presents a new way of looking at business continuity, based on the SaaS model and optimized for Google Workspace. Download now to learn about:
- Responsibilities for Google Workspace security and data protection
- Challenges and costs of Google Workspace data loss
- Strategies and actions to improve your organization’s data protection effectiveness
Provided by Spanning - a Kaseya company
