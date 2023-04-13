Best practices for Microsoft 365 business continuity
Discover how to mitigate the effects of large-scale, high-cost data loss disasters
Downtime due to a simple human error, cyberattack or natural disaster could severely impact your business, and in extreme cases, shut down operations permanently.
While Microsoft provides a financially backed 99.9 percent uptime guarantee for Microsoft 365, customers are operationally and contractually liable for data protection.
In a SaaS world where Microsoft is wholly responsible for application availability, IT leaders need a new model of business continuity that’s focused on security and data protection..
This eBook presents a new way of looking at business continuity, based on the SaaS model and optimized for Microsoft 365. Download now to learn about:
- Responsibilities for Microsoft 365 security and data protection
- Challenges and costs of Microsoft 365 data loss
