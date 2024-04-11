Logpoint unveils new MSSP and channel partner programs

Cyber security vendor Logpoint has cut the ribbon on a brace of new partner programs for managed security service providers (MSSPs) and channel partners.

The company said its new initiatives aim to foster successful collaborations and add increased value to both its partner ecosystem and mutual customers during the year ahead.

Logpoint provides a range of threat detection and investigation response (TDIR) and compliance solutions that work to help customers defend against cyber attacks and meet regulatory demands via a simple licensing model.

The Logpoint platform combines SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and SAP security technologies to provide threat detection, minimization of false positives, autonomous risk prioritization, and incident response.

Now, with its two new programs, the firm has introduced a range of complimentary features to provide tailored support and improved assistance to both MSSPs and channel partners.

Logpoint shakes up its MSSP program

Logpoint said its dedicated MSSP program will help speed up MSSPs’ time to success with customers through several distinct features, including a predictable pricing model based on nodes as opposed to data volumes.

Businesses joining the initiative will receive a dedicated starter pack that includes Logpoint Director – a platform designed to help MSSPs operate and manage large and multi-tenant deployments – as well as training resources, onboarding assistance, and enablement opportunities.

The program also features two flexible commercial models. The first is based around subscription assignments for customers, with subscriptions for each end customer manageable through Logpoint Director.

The second places a focus on consumption and features quarterly reporting and specific pricing structures that are tailored to consumption levels for flexibility and scalability.

In an announcement, Antti Vilhunen, Logpoint’s regional director for Northern Europe, said the changing threat landscape is piling more pressure on organizations in the mid-market as threats become increasingly more sophisticated.

“We’re seeing an increased move in that segment towards MSSPs, offering extensive cyber security skills and advanced threat intelligence technologies to help improve the security posture and manage risk,” he explained."

“Our new MSSP program empowers them to capture opportunities and thrive in today’s cyber security landscape, delivering the tools, resources, and support they need.”

Channel partner program

Logpoint has also unveiled its new program for channel partners, which includes a simplified tier model for increased clarity on margin benefits. Partners can achieve either silver or gold status for training and sales engineering enablement, with the tiers offering total partner discounts of 20% and 30%, respectively.

The cyber security vendor said it has also streamlined the deal registration process for a consistent experience across regions, while access to its new Extended Success Plan will enable channel partners to offer end customers improved service level agreements (SLAs).

“In addition to our MSSP Program, we’re delighted to introduce an improved Channel Partner program, offering generous margins in a simple and clear structure, reinforcing our commitment to Channel Partners,” Vilhunen said.

“We have partners across many different regions. We understand that each region has its distinct challenges and opportunities, which the new Channel Partner Program reflects.”