Software vendors and open source maintainers will soon have a 30-day deadline to patch security flaws under new disclosure policies.

Google’s Project Zero team said the new timeline comes in direct response to an explosion in AI vulnerability discovery , noting that current disclosure policies are “clearly insufficient”.

“The advent of AI-assisted vulnerability discovery and exploitation has changed the threat landscape such that the vulnerability remediation timeline encouraged by our disclosure policy is clearly insufficient,” Google’s Project Zero wrote in a blog post .

“LLMs have increased the speed at which attackers can find and exploit vulnerabilities , alongside the risk that multiple parties, including malicious ones, discover the same bug. A vulnerability reported today presents a much higher immediate risk to users than one reported last year. In this new environment, it is crucial that vendors move towards remediating vulnerabilities faster.”

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Previously, when Project Zero researchers discovered a security vulnerability, before the flaw was publicly disclosed the affected company would have 90 days to fix the bug, followed by a further 30 days to roll out a patch.

The aim was to give vendors a chance to patch flaws before threat actors had the opportunity to develop exploits for them, but researchers now say that AI has upended previous assumptions.

This includes giving attackers the ability to reverse-engineer exploits based on patches themselves , as well as making it much more likely for attackers to independently discover vulnerabilities prior to initial disclosure.

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Tightening up disclosure times

Under the new policy, these timelines will shorten dramatically. As of now, Project Zero will be publicly disclosing vulnerabilities 90 days after they are reported to the vendor. This will drop to 60 days on 2 February, and to 30 days on 3 January 2028.

Anthropic is also shortening its own disclosure window , moving from 90 days to 30 days for critical and high-severity issues, and to 45 days for all others.

As with Google Anthropic said these measures are designed to combat rapidly shortening times between discovery and exploitation for new vulnerabilities.

“These policies assumed that fixes moved at human speed and that independent rediscovery of the same bug was unlikely. Neither assumption holds today. Models can now help develop fixes, and a bug that one model can find is increasingly likely to be found by another," the company wrote in a 16 November blog post.

“We are seeing a higher rate of vulnerability rediscovery as these capabilities increase. A 90-day window made sense when a vulnerability could be expected to stay private for months. We no longer believe it can, and these changes are intended to keep pace with progress in AI capabilities and strike the right balance for defenders.”

New pressures for security teams

The changes have been highly divisive within the security community. Cyber researcher Marcus Hutchins suggested Project Zero’s new policy would pile additional pressure onto already-stressed defenders, warning that “eventually, the software maintainers are just going to burn out and give up”.

Analysis from VulnCheck shows the number of vulnerabilities discovered in 2026 has already hit 100,000, more than double the total for 2025. Josh Bressers, director of coordinated vulnerability disclosure, warned that fixing them is “a completely different story”.

“This milestone is an eye opener, but the reality is security teams have been feeling the pressure from this onslaught all year,” he said.

“We’re well past the point of being able to ‘patch faster’, and the uncomfortable truth is this is the new normal for the foreseeable future. Even if the volume levels off, it will be beyond what teams can handle.”

Despite these fears, however, Project Zero security engineer Natalie Silvanovich countered that open source maintainers are already working within the revised timelines.

“Believe it or not, every bug we reported to a volunteer-maintained project in 2026 was fixed in less than 30 days,” she wrote on X, “except for one that was fixed in 31 days. The open source community has really risen to the occasion of the vuln-ocalypse, we’ve been impressed by what we’ve seen.”

Others have suggested that tightening the window in which companies have to patch merely forces them to acknowledge the reality of the current threat landscape.

“Effectively, Google Project Zero removed the snooze button on responding to issues,” said Ivan Milenkovic, vice-president of Risk Technology at Qualys. “Those thirty days act as a comfort blanket, and time that attackers never agreed to.”

“Vendors will object, and some have already warned Google that tight deadlines push them to fix the reported bug ahead of a more severe one. That is a fair response, but the alternative was letting attackers set the deadline. We’ve also already seen known vulnerabilities embedded in security vendor’s own products, and clients paid the price for those issues.”

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