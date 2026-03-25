Google just launched a new Gemini-powered dark web monitoring service

Google has announced the launch of a new AI-powered dark web monitoring service, allowing enterprise security teams to keep tabs on emerging threats and exposed information.

The new dark web intelligence capabilities, offered through Google Threat Intelligence, use Gemini to analyze threat actors activities relevant to particular organizations.

The new AI capabilities aim to streamline threat intelligence operations, according to Google, removing the need for enterprises to manually input and update keywords on an as-they-go basis.

"Our new dark web intelligence capability uses Gemini to autonomously build an organizational profile that is specific to your business operations and mission, automatically adjusting as these are modified," the firm explained in a blog post penned by product manager Brandon Wood and product marketing manager TJ Alldridge.

The duo added that the new platform will "evolve" based on how teams react to intelligence flagged by Gemini, helping to "ensure the system's context is current".

Initial testing of the dark web intelligence tool found it's capable of analyzing "millions of daily external events" with 98% accuracy. The tech giant is keen to emphasize that this accuracy will be a key differentiator for enterprises, helping to remove false positives.

Similarly, Gemini will provide "reasoned answers" that provide a deeper level of context for security teams, explaining the "why" and "how" of potential threats.

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"We are giving defenders their time back and ensuring they maintain the intelligence high ground in an increasingly automated threat landscape," the company said.

"Customers now have the ability to translate vast dark web data into precise, relevant insights delivered at the speed of AI with the goal of enabling your team to think and act faster than the agent-enabled adversary."

The launch of the service comes just weeks after support for Google's consumer-focused dark web report feature officially ended. The company confirmed plans to scrap the tool in December, claiming it was no longer effective.

At the time, Google said it planned to focus efforts on tools that give users "clearer, actionable steps" to protect information.

Google is all-in on agentic security

The launch of the dark web intelligence service marked one of several AI-related security announcements for Google at the 2026 RSAC Conference in San Francisco this week.

The tech giant announced plans to introduce new "agentic automation" features for Google Security Operations. This will enable enterprises to deploy agents aimed at autonomously identifying and responding to potential threats.

"Google Security Operations users can embed agents, including our Triage and Investigation agent, directly into workflows to accelerate mean time to respond," the company said in a blog post.

This particular agent is capable of autonomously investigating alerts to provide evidence for security operations teams, Google said, providing users with "verdicts and comprehensive explanations".

Elsewhere, Google Security Operations will be able to build and deploy their own security-focused agents from April through remote model context protocol (MCP) server support.

This will remove the need for users to host their own security operations MCP server client, according to Google. General availability is scheduled for early April.