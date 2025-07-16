‘All US forces must now assume their networks are compromised’ after Salt Typhoon breach

Cybersecurity experts have issued a stark warning after the Salt Typhoon cyber espionage group breached a US state’s National Guard network.

According to the US Department of Defense (DoD), the group breached and laid low in the compromised network for almost a year, potentially accessing sensitive military and law enforcement data.

The DoD report , released following an FOI request by the Property of the People nonprofit, details a long-running campaign that “extensively compromised” the National Guard network from March 2024 to December last year.

30% off Keeper Security's Business Starter and Business plans Keeper Security is trusted and valued by thousands of businesses and millions of employees. Why not join them and protect your most important assets while taking advantage of this special offer?

As part of the breach, the Salt Typhoon is believed to have collected and exfiltrated sensitive data, including configuration files for critical national infrastructure (CNI) organizations and state government agencies.

“This data also included these networks’ administrator credentials and network diagrams — which could be used to facilitate follow-on Salt Typhoon hacks of these units,” the DoD warned.

Exact details of which National Guard unit was impacted weren’t disclosed.

Salt Typhoon has previously used exfiltrated network configuration files to “enable cyber intrusion elsewhere”, the DoD report noted. Indeed, between January 2023 and March 2024, it stole 1,462 configuration files associated with 70 US government and CNI identities spanning 12 sectors.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This included organizations in energy, communication, transportation, and wastewater.

The report concluded that Salt Typhoon’s success “could undermine local cybersecurity efforts to protect critical infrastructure”.

Salt Typhoon incident raises serious questions

The incident marks the latest in a string of high-profile attacks by the Chinese-linked cyber espionage group, including attacks on US telecoms firms AT&T and Verizon.

In December last year, White House officials warned that this particular campaign saw the group access and record private conversations of “very senior” US political figures .

Gary Barlet, public sector CTO at Illumio, said the incident once again highlights the group’s proficiency and ability to compromise US government networks.

Barlet, who served as Chief of Ground Networks for the Air Force CIO, warned “all US forces must now assume their networks are compromised,” moving forward.

“Salt Typhoon's compromise of the US National Guard is a significant event and potentially poses a serious threat to many Department of Defense systems,” he said.

“The ability of groups such as Salt Typhoon to move laterally across different units and systems is why government agencies must accelerate Zero Trust adoption and go even further with a breach containment strategy,” Barlet added.

Barlet noted that this isn’t the first breach of DoD systems in recent years. There have been “numerous” instances across the public and private sectors where sensitive information has been compromised by lateral movement.

“The Ponemon Institute highlighted that 55% of organizations admitted a compromised device had infected other devices on the network,” he added.

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

MORE FROM ITPRO