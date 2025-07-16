‘All US forces must now assume their networks are compromised’ after Salt Typhoon breach
The announcement marks the second major Salt Typhoon incident in the space of two years
Cybersecurity experts have issued a stark warning after the Salt Typhoon cyber espionage group breached a US state’s National Guard network.
According to the US Department of Defense (DoD), the group breached and laid low in the compromised network for almost a year, potentially accessing sensitive military and law enforcement data.
The DoD report, released following an FOI request by the Property of the People nonprofit, details a long-running campaign that “extensively compromised” the National Guard network from March 2024 to December last year.
As part of the breach, the Salt Typhoon is believed to have collected and exfiltrated sensitive data, including configuration files for critical national infrastructure (CNI) organizations and state government agencies.
“This data also included these networks’ administrator credentials and network diagrams — which could be used to facilitate follow-on Salt Typhoon hacks of these units,” the DoD warned.
Exact details of which National Guard unit was impacted weren’t disclosed.
Salt Typhoon has previously used exfiltrated network configuration files to “enable cyber intrusion elsewhere”, the DoD report noted. Indeed, between January 2023 and March 2024, it stole 1,462 configuration files associated with 70 US government and CNI identities spanning 12 sectors.
This included organizations in energy, communication, transportation, and wastewater.
The report concluded that Salt Typhoon’s success “could undermine local cybersecurity efforts to protect critical infrastructure”.
Salt Typhoon incident raises serious questions
The incident marks the latest in a string of high-profile attacks by the Chinese-linked cyber espionage group, including attacks on US telecoms firms AT&T and Verizon.
In December last year, White House officials warned that this particular campaign saw the group access and record private conversations of “very senior” US political figures.
Gary Barlet, public sector CTO at Illumio, said the incident once again highlights the group’s proficiency and ability to compromise US government networks.
Barlet, who served as Chief of Ground Networks for the Air Force CIO, warned “all US forces must now assume their networks are compromised,” moving forward.
“Salt Typhoon's compromise of the US National Guard is a significant event and potentially poses a serious threat to many Department of Defense systems,” he said.
“The ability of groups such as Salt Typhoon to move laterally across different units and systems is why government agencies must accelerate Zero Trust adoption and go even further with a breach containment strategy,” Barlet added.
Barlet noted that this isn’t the first breach of DoD systems in recent years. There have been “numerous” instances across the public and private sectors where sensitive information has been compromised by lateral movement.
“The Ponemon Institute highlighted that 55% of organizations admitted a compromised device had infected other devices on the network,” he added.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
