Snowflake names Chris Niederman as new channel chief
Chris Niederman joins the business from AWS, where he led the cloud giant’s global partner strategy and industry transformation initiatives
Snowflake has announced the appointment of Chris Niederman as its new senior vice president of alliances and channels, as the cloud data storage provider looks to scale its partner ecosystem.
The former AWS leader will spearhead the firm’s channel and partner strategy with an eye on driving further growth and collaboration through the Snowflake AI Data Cloud platform.
A seasoned industry veteran, Niederman brings 30 years’ technology experience and extensive expertise in building and scaling partnership organizations that drive enterprise transformation.
He joins the business following an 11-year stint at AWS, where he most recently led the cloud giant’s global partner strategy and industry transformation initiatives as managing director of its Industries and Solutions team.
During his time there, Niederman built the company’s Global Systems Integrators business from the ground up to achieve a $10 billion run rate. He has also previously held partner sales positions at VMware, where he is credited with creating its first National Partner Sales team.
"Chris's unparalleled experience pioneering partner-led growth for major industry players is a game-changer," commented Mike Gannon, CRO at Snowflake.
“I'm incredibly excited to aggressively scale Snowflake's business via this ecosystem, and thrilled Chris's leadership will propel our alliances and channels program to its next phase of exponential growth."
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Incorporating more than 2,000 global partners, the Snowflake Partner Network aims to help organizations maximize the value of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud platform through a range of integrated solutions, services, and industry-specific offerings.
According to Snowflake, this extensive network of cloud providers, technology innovators, and systems integrators play a crucial role in driving customer success, modernizing data architectures, driving AI adoption, and enabling secure data collaboration.
As the new SVP of alliances and channels, Niederman will work to expand the ecosystem’s influence and help enterprises achieve success through data and AI adoption.
“Throughout my career, I've seen how a thriving partner ecosystem and partner-led growth directly impact customer success,” Niederman said.
“Snowflake's partners are at the forefront of innovation, extending the power of the AI Data Cloud and enabling our joint customers to unlock maximum value from their data and drive business outcomes.
“I look forward to getting to work, meeting our partners and customers in the field, and deepening these critical relationships to accelerate our joint successes."
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
IT leaders don’t trust AI agents yet – and they’re missing out on huge financial gains
News While the hype around agentic AI is building, trust in fully autonomous agents is proving to be a major stumbling block for enterprise IT leaders.
-
Oracle’s European investment drive continues in Germany and the Netherlands
News Oracle is once again ramping up investment across Europe, this time targeting multi-billion-dollar deals in the Netherlands and Germany.
-
SAS appoints Matt Parson as new chief revenue officer
News The former ExtraHop and Red Hat exec will spearhead SAS' global financial strategy as it targets further growth
-
Alteryx announces new chief marketing officer amid global expansion
News The former UserTesting CMO will lead Alteryx’ marketing strategy as it looks to expand its global footprint
-
‘The opportunity ahead is immense’: Kaseya’s new CEO eyes SMB gains and closer ties with partners
News The former Intuit leadership veteran will spearhead Kaseya’s next phase of customer-centric growth
-
Snowflake targets PostgreSQL gains with Crunchy Data acquisition – here's what it means for customers
News The Snowflake Postgres platform aims to simplify development and deployment of AI agents
-
AMD names Anjana Srinivasan as new EMEA channel chief
News The former Microsoft leader will lead AMD's commercial channel strategy across the region
-
Cisco names Oliver Tuszik as global sales chief
News Cisco has announced the appointment of Oliver Tuszik as its new executive vice president of global sales, who replaces Gary Steele.
-
‘Here in the European market, I think we are in a good position’: DocuWare CEO Dr Michael Berger on the company’s rapid growth
News ChannelPro sat down with DocuWare CEO Michael Berger to discuss the company's rapid growth and channel strategy.
-
Canon names Guido Jacobs as new managing director for UK&I
News Canon UK & Ireland has officially announced the appointment of brand veteran Guido Jacobs as its new managing director, having assumed the role from April 1.