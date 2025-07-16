Snowflake names Chris Niederman as new channel chief

Snowflake has announced the appointment of Chris Niederman as its new senior vice president of alliances and channels, as the cloud data storage provider looks to scale its partner ecosystem.

The former AWS leader will spearhead the firm’s channel and partner strategy with an eye on driving further growth and collaboration through the Snowflake AI Data Cloud platform.

A seasoned industry veteran, Niederman brings 30 years’ technology experience and extensive expertise in building and scaling partnership organizations that drive enterprise transformation.

He joins the business following an 11-year stint at AWS, where he most recently led the cloud giant’s global partner strategy and industry transformation initiatives as managing director of its Industries and Solutions team.

During his time there, Niederman built the company’s Global Systems Integrators business from the ground up to achieve a $10 billion run rate. He has also previously held partner sales positions at VMware, where he is credited with creating its first National Partner Sales team.

"Chris's unparalleled experience pioneering partner-led growth for major industry players is a game-changer," commented Mike Gannon, CRO at Snowflake.

“I'm incredibly excited to aggressively scale Snowflake's business via this ecosystem, and thrilled Chris's leadership will propel our alliances and channels program to its next phase of exponential growth."

Incorporating more than 2,000 global partners, the Snowflake Partner Network aims to help organizations maximize the value of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud platform through a range of integrated solutions, services, and industry-specific offerings.

According to Snowflake, this extensive network of cloud providers, technology innovators, and systems integrators play a crucial role in driving customer success, modernizing data architectures, driving AI adoption, and enabling secure data collaboration.

As the new SVP of alliances and channels, Niederman will work to expand the ecosystem’s influence and help enterprises achieve success through data and AI adoption.

“Throughout my career, I've seen how a thriving partner ecosystem and partner-led growth directly impact customer success,” Niederman said.

“Snowflake's partners are at the forefront of innovation, extending the power of the AI Data Cloud and enabling our joint customers to unlock maximum value from their data and drive business outcomes.

“I look forward to getting to work, meeting our partners and customers in the field, and deepening these critical relationships to accelerate our joint successes."