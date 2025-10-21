Microsoft issues fix for Windows 11 update that bricked mouse and keyboard controls in recovery environment – here's what you need to know

Microsoft has issued a fix for a recent Windows 11 update after the patch caused USB devices such as mice and keyboards to fail.

After rolling out this month's security update (KB5066835), Windows 11 users reported keyboards, mice and other USB connected devices wouldn't work when in Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE).

That meant such input devices worked properly during normal operation, but would fail if a user entered recovery mode to reset or repair their laptop – leaving them unable to navigate the settings,

"After installing October 2025 security update (KB5066835), USB devices, such as keyboards and mice, do not function in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE)," Microsoft noted in a statement.

"This issue prevents navigation of any of the recovery options within WinRE. Note that the USB keyboard and mouse continue to work normally within the Windows operating system."

Microsoft acknowledged the issue on 19 October, saying engineers would work to develop a solution.

A day later, Microsoft released an out-of-band update , fixing the flaw six days later rather than waiting for next month's scheduled patch.

That is rolling out via Windows Update for Windows 11 users. The flaw impacts all Windows 11 versions 24H2 and 25H2, as well as Windows Server 2025. If you haven't yet run the update, perhaps avoid resetting your PC or going into recovery mode — if possible.

The WinRE UBS support bug isn't the only issue with the October update. Microsoft has detailed a full list of known issues, including smartcard authentication issues, problems playing protected content with some DVD and BluRay applications, and failed updates using shared network folders. Microsoft also noted that IIS websites may fail to load properly.

Similarly, the tech giant warned that smartcard authentication issues might occur owing to a security change introduced for strengthening Windows Cryptographic Services.

That latter flaw has been resolved, and all have been mitigated so far aside from the IIS website issue.

Repeated bugs

Microsoft has been hit by a spate of bugs in its updates of late. In August, Windows 11 users reported their SSDs weren't working following a Patch Tuesday update, and that was followed by a problem in reset and recovery operations , sparking an out-of-band update.

Back in April Microsoft admitted that its enterprise device management software Intune had a "latent code issue" that upgraded devices contrary to corporate policies.

Last year, a bug meant users of older versions of Windows Server saw an unexpected upgrade to the 2025 version without paying; that updated version also came with its own bugs, including one that crashed computers.

Elsewhere, last year Microsoft pulled a preview of an update to Windows 11 before it was even fully released after problems were spotted in Windows update itself, with some users reporting it was crashing computers.

