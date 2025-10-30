Hackers are using these malicious npm packages to target developers on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems – here’s how to stay safe

Security experts have issued a warning to developers after ten malicious npm packages have been found to deliver infostealer malware across Windows, Linux, and macOS systems.

Analysis by researchers at Socket's Threat Research Team shows the malware distributed as part of the campaign uses four layers of obfuscation to hide payloads, displays a fake CAPTCHA to appear legitimate, and fingerprints victims by IP address.

It downloads a 24MB PyInstaller-packaged information stealer that harvests credentials from system keyrings, browsers, and authentication services across Windows, Linux, and macOS.

"This malware demonstrates multiple advanced techniques rarely seen together in npm supply chain attacks," said the researchers.

The ten packages were published on July 4, researchers noted, and have remained live for over four months, clocking up more than 9,900 downloads between them.

Researchers have asked the npm registry to remove them to prevent future victims from falling prey.

How the malicious npm packages work

The packages were registered under typosquatted names to mimic legitimate libraries. These include:

typescriptjs, mimicking TypeScript

deezcord.js, and dezcord.js, mimicking discord.js

etherdjs, ethesjs, ethetsjs, mimicking ethers.js

nodemonjs, mimicking nodemon

react-router-dom.js, mimicking react-router-dom

zustand.js, mimicking zustand

Once installed, the malware serves a fake CAPTCHA prompt. It detects the victim's operating system and launches the obfuscated payload in a new terminal window, meaning the malware runs independently of the npm install process.

"Developers who glance at their terminal during installation see a new window briefly appear, which the malware immediately clears to avoid suspicion," the researchers said.

It uses four distinct layers of obfuscation. A “Self-Decoding Eval Wrapper” wraps the entire payload in an immediately-invoked function expression that reconstructs and evaluates itself, preventing cursory inspection of the code.

The second layer uses XOR cipher with a dynamically generated key based on hashing the decoder function itself, making automated decryption difficult without executing the code.

In the third layer, the payload string is URL-encoded, requiring URI decoding before XOR decryption: a barrier to static analysis tools that do not implement full JavaScript evaluation.

Finally, in the fourth layer, the decoded code uses switch-case state machines with hexadecimal and octal arithmetic to obscure program flow.

Thereafter, it sends the victim's geolocation and system fingerprint information to the attacker's command and control (C2) server, allowing downloads and automatically launching a platform-specific data extractor binary.

"This cross-platform approach ensures developers on any operating system receive a fully functional information stealer tailored to their platform's credential storage mechanisms," researchers said.

"Windows developers have their Credential Manager harvested, macOS developers have their Keychain extracted, and Linux developers have their SecretService keyrings compromised."

How to stay safe

According to Socket, researchers should immediately audit their dependencies for the ten malicious packages and assume that any system where they've been installed is fully compromised.

Similarly, they should reset all credentials stored in system keyrings and password managers, revoke authentication tokens for all services including OAuth, JWT, and API keys, enable multi-factor authentication on all accounts if not already enabled, and rotate SSH keys while reviewing authorized keys on all systems.

Access logs should be audited for unusual activity on connected services, and teams should check for lateral movement from compromised systems to production infrastructure.

Browser history should be reviewed for potential credential theft from saved passwords, and monitoring should be established for unauthorized access to repositories, cloud services, and internal systems.

Finally, VPN and firewall logs should be reviewed for connections to 195[.]133[.]79[.]43, and any additional persistence mechanisms that may have been installed should be identified and removed.

Malicious npm packages keep causing chaos

The use of malicious npm packages has quickly become a key tactic for threat actors targeting developers across a range of industries, with a host of major campaigns uncovered this year alone.

Javvad Malik, lead CISO Advisor at KnowBe4, said the frequency of these campaigns underlines the need for developers to remain vigilant when downloading packages from popular ecosystems such as npm and PyPi.

"Malicious npm packages exploit the pressures developers operate under to bring functionality features to production as quickly as possible. Much like apps on mobile phones, people will often skip over or ignore the permissions that are being asked for in exchange for quick access to the app," he said.

"Teams should lock down by default, not just npm packages, but all third party extensions and agents. Builds should be run in isolated environments and developer credentials should be treated with the same level as production admin credentials."

