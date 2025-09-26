Cisco ASA customers urged to take immediate action as NCSC, CISA issue critical vulnerability warnings
Cisco customers are urged to upgrade and secure systems immediately
Security agencies are warning that hackers are exploiting vulnerabilities in Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance (ASA) 5500-X Series devices to install malware, execute commands, and steal data.
The first vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-20333, allows authenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code on devices using ASA and Firewall Threat Defense (FTD) software.
Meanwhile, a second vulnerability (CVE-2025-20362) allows them to access restricted URL endpoints without authentication.
"In May 2025, Cisco was engaged by multiple government agencies that provide incident response services to government organizations to support the investigation of attacks that were targeting certain Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance (ASA) 5500-X Series devices that were running Cisco Secure Firewall ASA Software with VPN web services enabled," the networking giant said in a customer advisory.
"Attackers were observed to have exploited multiple zero-day vulnerabilities and employed advanced evasion techniques such as disabling logging, intercepting CLI commands, and intentionally crashing devices to prevent diagnostic analysis."
CISA, NCSC respond to Cisco ASA flaws
According to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the campaign is 'widespread' and connected with “ArcaneDoor” activity identified early last year
This threat campaign targeted perimeter network devices from several vendors, including Cisco, to deliver malware strains such as Line Runner and Line Dancer.
"CISA is directing agencies to account for all Cisco ASA and Firepower devices, collect forensics and assess compromise via CISA-provided procedures and tools, disconnect end-of-support devices, and upgrade devices that will remain in service," the agency said.
The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has also issued guidance in the wake of the exploitation. The cybersecurity agency noted that some Cisco ASA 5500-X series models will be out of support from September 2025 and August 2026.
With this in mind, enterprises using these models should take immediate action to mitigate potential risks.
“It is critical for organizations to take note of the recommended actions highlighted by Cisco today, particularly on detection and remediation,” said NCSC chief technology officer Ollie Whitehouse.
“We strongly encourage network defenders to follow vendor best practices and engage with the NCSC’s malware analysis report to assist with their investigations.
“End-of-life technology presents a significant risk for organisations. Systems and devices should be promptly migrated to modern versions to address vulnerabilities and strengthen resilience.”
New malware strains are a potent threat
New RayInitiator and Line Viper malware strains believed to be used in attacks represent a “significant evolution” on Line Dancer and Line Runner, the NCSC warned, particularly in terms of sophistication and their ability to evade detection.
CISA has now issued a directive ordering federal agencies - which have already been targeted - to identify, analyze, and mitigate potential compromises immediately.
"CISA is directing agencies to account for all Cisco ASA and Firepower devices, collect forensics and assess compromise via CISA-provided procedures and tools, disconnect end-of-support devices, and upgrade devices that will remain in service," it said.
"These actions are directed to address the immediate risk, assess compromise, and inform analysis of the ongoing threat actor campaign.”
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
