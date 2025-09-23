Hackers are disguising malware as ChatGPT, Microsoft Office, and Google Drive to dupe workers

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Europe and North, West, and Central Africa are being targeted by malware masquerading as legitimate tools.

According to Kaspersky, cyber criminals are disguising malware and potentially unwanted applications (PUAs) as trusted tools such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Office applications ,and Google Drive.

Between January and April this year, Austria, Italy, and Germany were among the hardest hit countries in Europe, with the campaign accelerating at pace.

Austria accounted for 40% of all detected cases in which PUAs and malware mimicked legitimate brands, followed by Italy at 25%, Germany at 11%, and Spain (10%). Meanwhile, in Africa, Morocco topped the list, with 41% of all detected PUAs.

The most common threats affecting SMBs in Europe included backdoors (24%), Trojans (17%), and not-a-virus:Downloaders (16%). All of these are designed to infiltrate networks without raising suspicion, Kaspersky noted.

In Africa, not-a-virus: Downloaders dominated (55%), followed by DangerousObjects (14%) and Trojans (13%).

“Small businesses face enterprise-level threats, often with startup-level budgets," said Marc Rivero, lead security researcher at the Global Research and Analysis Team (GreAT) at Kaspersky. “The key is knowing where to focus their limited resources for maximum protection."

Kaspersky said these growing threats highlight the need for more robust employee awareness training. Enabling staff to spot the telltale signs of cyber criminal activity is crucial to preventing disaster.

The company also advised enforcing strong authentication and authorization with strict password policies and multi-factor authentication (MFA), regularly updating software and patching vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, organizations should carry out regular training sessions, focusing on safe email practices, secure password management, recognizing phishing attempts, and the proper handling of sensitive data.

All software should come from official sources – not via search engines – and be installed centrally by the IT team to prevent hidden threats. Similarly, clear access rules should be set for emails, shared folders, and online services, with user activity monitored and access revoked promptly when employees leave the company.

"The best defense against sophisticated malware isn't the most expensive tool - it's understanding how attackers think and closing the doors they're looking for,” said Rivero.

