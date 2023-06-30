MITRE publishes the top 25 most dangerous software weaknesses

US not-for-profit cyber security research organization MITRE has published its list of the top 25 most dangerous software weaknesses for 2023, with the top three remaining unchanged from last year.

The 2023 Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) list is calculated by analyzing public vulnerability data in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) for root cause mappings to CWE weaknesses for the previous two calendar years.

The vulnerabilities can be exploited by an attacker to take control of, steal data from or otherwise disrupt the working of applications and systems.

The top three weaknesses are unchanged from last year and are once again topped by out-of-bounds write flaws, represented as CWE-787.

An out-of-bounds write occurs when a product writes data past the end or before the beginning of the intended buffer.

The result can be a crash, corruption, or code execution. 70 such vulnerabilities were added to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) list , according to the team.

At second was improper neutralization of input during web page generation, also known as cross-site scripting (XSS) , of which there are three types.

The first is reflected XSS, where the server reads data directly from the HTTP request and reflects it back in the HTTP response. Malicious content might then be executed by the victim’s browser.

The second is stored XSS where malicious data is stored in a database - for example a message forum - and then included in dynamic content.

The third is DOM-based XSS, where the client performs the injection of XSS into the page.

Rounding out the top three is SQL Injection , where elements of an improperly formatted SQL query can be treated as commands.

SQL Injection attacks can take a variety of forms and include user inputs that are passed to the database for processing without appropriate safeguards and poisoned queries based on cookies.

Moving up to positions four and five respectively were use after free flaws, represented as CWE-416, and improper neutralization of special elements used in an os command, represented as CWE-78 and also known as 'OS command injection'.

‘Use after free’ refers to the practice of referencing memory after it has been freed, causing a program to crash or unexpected code to be executed.

OS command injection, as the name suggests, allows an OS command to be constructed and executed in a way that should not normally be permitted.

The potential consequences include elevation of privileges which, when chained with other vulnerability exploits, can lead to attackers gaining the ability to execute commands on an organization’s machine with the necessary privileges to inflict the most damage.

As well as the ‘use after free’ vulnerability, missing authorization (CWE-862), improper privilege management (CWE-269), and incorrect authorization (CWE-863) all moved up the list of vulnerabilities, the latter entering the top 25.

Deserialization of untrusted data (CWE-502), use of hardcoded credentials (CWE-798), and incorrect default permissions CWE-276 all moved down.

The team reported that improper restriction of XML external entity reference (CWE-611) dropped out of the top 25 this year.

The complete list was:

CWE-787 - out-of-bounds write

CWE-79 - improper neutralization of input during web page generation ('cross-site scripting')

CWE-89 - improper neutralization of special elements used in an sql command ('sql injection')

CWE-416 - use after free

CWE-78 - improper neutralization of special elements used in an os command ('os command injection')

CWE-20 - improper input validation

CWE-125 - out-of-bounds read

CWE-22 - improper limitation of a pathname to a restricted directory ('path traversal')

CWE-352 - cross-site request forgery (csrf)

CWE-434 - unrestricted upload of file with dangerous type

CWE-862 - missing authorization

CWE 476 - null pointer dereference

CWE-287 - improper authentication

CWE-190 - integer overflow or wraparound

CWE-502 - deserialization of untrusted data

CWE-77 - improper neutralization of special elements used in a command ('command injection')

CWE-119 - improper restriction of operations within the bounds of a memory buffer

CWE-798 - use of hard-coded credentials

CWE-918 - server-side request forgery (ssrf)

CWE-306 - missing authentication for critical function

CWE-362 - concurrent execution using shared resource with improper synchronization ('race condition')

CWE-269 - improper privilege management

CWE-94 - improper control of generation of code ('code injection')

CWE-863 - incorrect authorization

CWE-276 - incorrect default permissions

Using this data

According to the team: “Trend analysis on vulnerability data like this enables organizations to make better investment and policy decisions in vulnerability management”.

“Many professionals who deal with software will find the CWE Top 25 a practical and convenient resource to help mitigate risk.”