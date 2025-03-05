Broadcom issues urgent alert over three VMware zero-days

News
By
published

The firm says it has information to suggest all three are being exploited in the wild

The VMware, Inc. logo appears on a smartphone screen in purple light on a laptop keyboard
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Broadcom has published a critical security advisory disclosing three zero-day vulnerabilities affecting its VMware ESXi, Workstation, and Fusion products.

The three flaws range in severity, with the most serious being CVE-2025-22224, a critical time-of-check time-of-use (TOCTOU) vulnerability in VMware ESXi and Workstation rated 9.3 on the CVSS.

A blog from Rapid7 stated that the TOCTOU flaw could lead to an out-of-bounds write condition, meaning an attacker with local administrative privileges on a virtual machine (VM) could exploit the weakness to execute code as the VM’s VMX process running on the host.

Meanwhile, CVE-2025-22225, is a high severity arbitrary write vulnerability that affects ESXi too.

Given a CVSS base score of 8.2, the flaw could allow an attacker with privileges to trigger an arbitrary kernel write leading to an escape of the sandbox.

Broadcom also disclosed an information disclosure vulnerability, CVE-2025-22226, which affects VMware ESXi, Workstation, and Fusion, caused by an out-of-bounds read in host guest file system (HGFS).

Broadcom warned that a malicious actor with admin privileges to a VM may be able to exploit the flaw to leak memory from the VMX process.

All three of these flaws were first spotted by researchers at Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence Center, who reported the issue to Broadcom.

Broadcom’s advisory indicates that all three CVEs are already being targeted by attackers, noting that it “has information to suggest that exploitation has occurred in the wild”.

This looks to have been confirmed by CISA adding all three to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) list shortly after Broadcom published its advisory.

It added that based on the information included in the advisory, all three of these CVEs could be chained together in an attack.

“This is a situation where an attacker who has already compromised a virtual machine’s guest OS and gained privileged access (administrator or root) could move into the hypervisor itself.”

Rapid7 noted that these are not remotely exploitable vulnerabilities, however, and would require the attacker having existing privileged access on a VM that is running on a vulnerable VMware hypervisor.

At the time of writing there is no known public exploit code for any of the CVEs, but Rapid7 warned that due to ESXi hypervisors being popular targets among both financially motivated and state-sponsored adversaries, it recommends applying the fixes pushed out by Broadcom “on an expedited basis”.

VMware ESXi 7.0 and 8.0; Cloud Foundation 4.5.x and 5.x; Telco Cloud Platform 5.x, 4.x, and 2.x; and Telco Cloud Infrastructure 3.x and 2.x are vulnerable to all three flaws.

Broadcom VMware Workstation 17.x is vulnerable to CVE-2025-22224 and CVE-2025-22226, whereas VMware Fusion 13.x is only vulnerable to the latter.

MORE FROM ITPRO

Solomon Klappholz
Solomon Klappholz
Staff Writer

Solomon Klappholz is a Staff Writer at ITPro. He has experience writing about the technologies that facilitate industrial manufacturing which led to him developing a particular interest in IT regulation, industrial infrastructure applications, and machine learning.

More about security
Man browsing through items for sale at a flea market stand.

‘It’s your worst nightmare’: A batch of €5 hard drives found at a flea market held 15GB of Dutch medical records – and experts warn it could’ve caused a disastrous data breach
Person identity concept with fingerprint and code

Malware-free attacks surged in 2024 as attackers drop malicious software for legitimate tools
Male IT worker sitting at a desk in an open plan office space looking stressed and worried.

IT workers are being 'stretched to their limits': Heavy workloads, tight deadlines, and management failures mean 75% have experienced stress and burnout
See more latest
Most Popular
Male IT worker sitting at a desk in an open plan office space looking stressed and worried.
IT workers are being 'stretched to their limits': Heavy workloads, tight deadlines, and management failures mean 75% have experienced stress and burnout
Rene Klein, executive vice president for EMEA at Westcon-Comstor, pictured in a light grey suit with white shirt.
Westcon-Comstor promotes Rene Klein to lead unified European business
Pedestrian walks past Orange store front with logo and branding picture on building facade.
Orange eyes cloud native gains with Red Hat deal
Quantexa CEO and founder Vishal Marria.
Quantexa, one of the UK’s leading AI stars, just raised $175 million
Man browsing through items for sale at a flea market stand.
‘It’s your worst nightmare’: A batch of €5 hard drives found at a flea market held 15GB of Dutch medical records – and experts warn it could’ve caused a disastrous data breach
Boardroom meeting with executives, including CEO, CISO, CTO, CIO and CFO discussing company strategy.
How enterprises are adapting to personal liability rules
Global mobile industry concept image showing network points scattered across the planet.
The mobile industry will be worth $11 trillion in next five years — but growth could soar higher if usage gaps are plugged
Female IT worker dealing with tech overload while working in a dark room with face illuminated by computer screen.
Workplace 'tech overload' is becoming a major productivity drain for enterprises – employees are overwhelmed, want simpler tools, and have considered quitting because of application sprawl
Jacqueline Shi, president of Huawei Cloud’s global marketing and sales service, speaking at its Cloud Summit in Barcelona ahead of MWC 2025.
Huawei Cloud’s customizable services reap rewards in Europe
Google logo pictured at the Google for Startups campus in Warsaw, Poland.
Google just released a new AI agent for data scientists on Colab, and it’s free to use