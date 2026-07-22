'Perimeter defences are prime targets': Security experts issue alert over Palo Alto GlobalProtect VPN exploitation

Cyber experts have urged users of Palo Alto Networks' GlobalProtect VPN to patch immediately amidst active exploitation of an upgraded security flaw.

A flaw in the popular VPN service, tracked as CVE-2026-0257 , could allow attackers to bypass authentication and establish an unauthorized connection.

The vulnerability primarily affects the GlobalProtect portal and gateway for Palo Alto Networks’ PAN-OS software, and carries a CVSS score of 7.8, rating it as ‘high’ in severity.

Notably, this rating follows an upgrade, with the flaw having previously been given a ‘medium’ severity rating. Palo Alto announced the upgrade late last week amidst reports that the flaw was now being exploited in the wild.

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“Palo Alto Networks has become aware of limited exploit attempts on unpatched PAN-OS devices without mitigations applied,” the company said in an advisory .

Analysis by Rapid7 shows threat actors have been exploiting the vulnerability since mid-May across several waves of attacks.

“Rapid7 MDR identified successful exploitation across numerous customers; however, we did not observe any indication of successful lateral movement from the devices,” researchers said.

“The earliest date for observed exploitation was May 17, 2026. As of May 29, 2026, this vulnerability has been added to the CISA KEV.”

Rapid7 noted that customers compromised in this wave of attacks had Cloud Authentication Service (CAS) disabled. Others, meanwhile, had GlobalProtect portal or gateway authentication override cookies enabled.

A patch has been issued for customers running affected appliances, according to Palo Alto.

Similarly, administrators are advised to turn off authentication override features to mitigate potential exploitation.

Qilin ransomware involved in GlobalProtect attacks

Analysis by Arctic Wolf Labs suggests attacks on GlobalProtect customers could be the work of the Qilin ransomware group or affiliates. Indeed, researchers detected Qilin ransomware during several instances across June, highlighting a range of tell-tale signs.

“Post-exploitation tradecraft varies across intrusions, from rapid encryption-only operations to full double extortion, possibly suggesting multiple affiliates operating under the Qilin ransomware as a service (RaaS) umbrella,” the company said.

Dray Agha, senior manager for Huntress’ security operations center, said these attacks highlight the growing threats posed to VPNs and firewalls.

"The exploitation of this GlobalProtect vulnerability by the Qilin ransomware gang demonstrates that perimeter defences are prime targets,” he said.

“When threat actors can bypass VPN authentication, they are walking through the digital front door with a master key. The grace period for patching critical edge devices has practically vanished, and they must be the patching priority for all organizations".

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