Security expert warns Salt Typhoon is becoming 'more dangerous' after Norwegian authorities lift lid on critical infrastructure hacking campaign

The Chinese-backed hacking group known as Salt Typhoon has waged successful espionage campaigns against an array of organizations across Norway, according to the Norwegian Police Security Service.

No details have been published on which companies were targeted or how long the attackers were able to maintain access.

However, the report warned Chinese security and intelligence services are increasingly carrying out intelligence operations in Norway, including cyber operations and the collection of human intelligence.

"In 2026, China will collect intelligence, reconnoiter Norwegian digital infrastructure and threaten groups and individuals to prevent them from criticizing the Chinese Communist Party," the report reads.

"An increasing number of operations are likely to be carried out by commercial cybersecurity contractors and individuals who are not trained intelligence personnel but act on behalf of Chinese security and intelligence services."

Norwegian authorities warned any organizations holding sensitive information to be on the alert, particularly those operating in national infrastructure domains.

Salt Typhoon has mainly focused on targets in the US and Canada, but analysis shows the group is expanding operations globally. In September last year, the FBI warned the group had hit organizations in as many as 80 countries altogether.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said it was mainly targeting telecommunications, government, transportation, lodging, and military infrastructure networks.

Salt Typhoon typically targets large backbone routers of major telecommunications providers and network infrastructure companies, as well as provider edge (PE) and customer edge (CE) routers.

They also leverage compromised devices and trusted connections to pivot into other networks, modifying routers to maintain persistent, long-term access to networks.

Salt Typhoon is getting bolder

Pete Luban, Field CISO at AttackIQ, warned the group is becoming “more dangerous with each successful infiltration” and has established itself as a key adversary for national security agencies globally.

Salt Typhoon gained notoriety after compromising email systems belonging to “very senior” US political figures as part of an intelligence gathering campaign.

These long-running campaigns have become a hallmark of the group, which also managed to avoid detection in US National Guard networks for nearly a year .

"Continued access into internal systems allows threat actors to establish long-term surveillance and position themselves to carry out destructive attacks with little to no advanced warning," Luban said.

"However, breaches like these also deal indirect damage by undermining the security of intelligence sharing networks. If Salt Typhoon can sow seeds of doubt into these networks, it could force allies to limit or restrict information sharing, ultimately weakening collective security."

Organizations are advised to identify where vulnerabilities might exist in their infrastructure and mitigate them before threat actors can exploit them.

These networks should be segmented from internet-facing systems, while enforcement of zero-trust access controls can also help contain any damages caused by Salt Typhoon if defenses are breached.

The report also warned that Chinese intelligence services are recruiting Norwegian nationals to gain access to sensitive and classified information.

Often, those being recruited don't know they're working for Chinese intelligence, thinking they're employed by a think tank, an international company, a consultancy firm or similar.

"Sources are initially asked to provide non-public information in exchange for payment, such as details on the activities or plans of companies, public sector organisations of political institutions," it said.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.