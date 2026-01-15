Microsoft just took down notorious cyber crime marketplace RedVDS – and found hackers were using ChatGPT and its own Copilot tool to wage attacks

Notorious cyber crime marketplace RedVDS is no more after a Microsoft strike knocked the Cybercrime as a Service community offline.

While the name of the site may not be familiar, its impact has been felt widely across the globe in recent years. Microsoft said activity linked to RedVDS infrastructure had compromised more than 191,000 organizations globally since September, enabling $40 million in fraud in the US alone since March 2025.

RedVDS was an online subscription service that let hackers launch attacks using virtual computers – often running unlicensed versions of Windows.

Steven Masada, assistant general counsel for Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit, said the online community made fraud “cheap, scalable, and difficult to trace”.

"Services like these have quietly become a driving force behind today’s surge in cyber‑enabled crime, powering attacks that harm individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide,” Masada said in a blog post confirming the takedown.

What was RedVDS?

RedVDS started operations in 2019, offering hackers low-cost virtual services on a marketplace via a subscription service, with prices as low as $40 dollars in some instances.

"RedVDS is an infrastructure service that facilitated malicious activity, but unlike malware, it did not perform harmful actions itself; the threat came from how criminals used the servers after provisioning," Microsoft said .

Criminals used tools available via RedVDS for spam and phishing emails to route traffic to evade detection or access criminal forums, and to run scripting or automation tools.

"In these schemes, attackers gain unauthorized access to email accounts, quietly monitor ongoing conversations, and wait for the right moment, such as an upcoming payment or wire transfer," Masada explained.

"At that point, they impersonate a trusted party and redirect funds, often moving the money within seconds."

Microsoft said it spotted plenty of legitimate tools being used on RedVDS hosts by criminals to build their malicious campaigns, including VPNs, remote admin tool AnyDesk, and AI tools such as ChatGPT and even its own Copilot.

"RedVDS is frequently paired with generative AI tools that help identify high‑value targets faster and generate more realistic, multimedia message email threads that mimic legitimate correspondences," Masada said.

"In hundreds of cases, Microsoft observed attackers further augment their deception by leveraging face-swapping, video manipulation, and voice cloning AI tools to impersonate individuals and deceive victims."

RedVDS victims consider legal action

A host of major companies worldwide have been impacted by RedVDS in its seven-year history. Victims include H2-Pharma, an American pharmaceutical company that lost $7.3m.

Meanwhile, the Gatehouse Dock Condominium Association in Florida lost $500,000 in a scam. Both are plaintiffs in the civil action against RedVDS, Microsoft noted.

The takedown is the result of a far-reaching operation which saw coordinated legal action in the US and UK. The tech giant said it worked closely with law enforcement agencies such as Europol in the effort.

Microsoft and its partners have taken over "key malicious infrastructure", including two domains that host the marketplace.

How Microsoft cracked the case

RedVDS operated similarly to various other Cybercrime as a Service schemes. According to Microsoft, the site offered unlicensed Windows-based Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) servers with full administrator control and no usage limits.

Hackers behind the service boasted that its system could set up a fresh host within minutes — offering scalability to its clients.

Notably, the scheme was blown open after Microsoft investigators found a “single, cloned Windows host image” that was being reused across the service. This, researchers explained, left “unique technical fingerprints that defenders could leverage for detection."

Microsoft noted that RedVDS provided virtual Windows cloud servers, but all were generated from a single Windows Server 2022 image via RDP – another mistake that gave researchers vital clues.

"All RedVDS instances identified by Microsoft used the same computer name, WIN-BUNS25TD77J, an anomaly that stood out because legitimate cloud providers randomize hostnames," Microsoft added.

RedVDS didn't own any data centers for its operations, instead renting servers from five hosting companies in the US, Canada, UK, France and Netherlands. That allowed RedVDS to offer services in different regions, helping to evade security filters, and more easily blend attacks with normal data centre traffic, Microsoft noted.

Microsoft said efforts were underway to identify the individuals who ran the site, but said it tracks the threat actor as Storm-2470.

How can enterprises protect themselves?

What can businesses do to avoid being subject to such attacks? Microsoft noted that most of RedVDS-related attacks involved social engineering, phishing operations, and business email compromise (BEC).

To defend against phishing and BEC attacks, Microsoft said to focus on primary gateways such as email and authentication by hardening credentials and cloud identities, and to invest in user awareness training such as phishing simulations.

"Simple steps can significantly reduce risk, including slowing down and questioning urgency, calling points of contact back using numbers that are already known to you, verifying payment requests using additional contact information, enabling multifactor authentication, watching carefully for subtle changes in email addresses, keeping software up to date, and reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement," Masada added.

