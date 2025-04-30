Cyber defenders need to remember their adversaries are human, says Trellix research head
There's a growing overlap between nation-state actors and cybercriminals, but these attackers are real people who make mistakes
Cybersecurity professionals must remember they are fighting real people, not abstract threats, and recognise the increasingly blurred lines between cybercriminals and nation-states.
This was the message from John Fokker, head of threat intelligence at Trellix Advanced Research Center, during his RSA Conference 2025 keynote. Drawing on his background as a former Dutch high-tech crime unit officer, Fokker stressed the human element. "So often we forget that these cyber criminals are real people," he said. "It's tempting to anonymize threats ... but really they're just bad people, regular names sitting behind a keyboard."
Fokker, whose Trellix team provides threat intelligence to critical sectors, cautioned against over-focusing on advanced attacker tech. "A cybercriminal will always prefer a victim with weak passwords, bad patching and no MFA," he noted from experience.
A key theme was the convergence of financially motivated crime and state agendas. "In the past, you had very clear lanes of demarcation," Fokker explained. "Now those lines have blurred. Nation states are using proxies ... using cyber criminals ... causing disruption and stealing data."
He illustrated this with an investigation into the Black Basta ransomware group, leveraging leaked internal chats that revealed the group's leader, "Oleg" (formerly "Tramp" in the Conti group), and a concerning incident. "Last year, Oleg... flew from Moscow to Armenia. However, he was arrested upon arrival,” said Fokker. “Three days later, he escaped custody, and he was back in Russia."
According to the chats, Fokker said: "Oleg claimed government officials flew to Armenia to ensure he was escorted back safely," referencing a "green corridor" escape route allegedly arranged by a high-level official known as "number one." While these chat claims are unproven, Fokker asserted, "this story is just one example of the blurring lines between nation states and cyber criminals".
Despite potential state backing, attackers are fallible. Fokker described a Black Basta attack on a US healthcare firm where their encryption tool failed. "They made a major mistake," he said, which forced them to pivot to data leak threats after their primary extortion method failed.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Fokker championed collaborative intelligence sharing as the crucial defence. By mapping attackers' tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) – the hardest elements for them to change – the security community can maintain detection even post-rebranding. "Once we know how they operate at the TTP level, we can spot them the moment they launch the next offensive, and that's where we hold the real power," he declared.
He concluded with a call for unity: "When you see your adversary... in clear daylight, fear melts away... Let's keep building, keep collaborating... because when we work as one community, there is no question we will reach the top."
Rene Millman is a freelance writer and broadcaster who covers cybersecurity, AI, IoT, and the cloud. He also works as a contributing analyst at GigaOm and has previously worked as an analyst for Gartner covering the infrastructure market. He has made numerous television appearances to give his views and expertise on technology trends and companies that affect and shape our lives. You can follow Rene Millman on Twitter.
-
-
RSAC Conference day two: A focus on what attackers are doing
From quantum to AI, experts discussed how new and experimental technologies could be used by hackers to access and decrypt sensitive data
-
Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition review
Reviews This thin and light ultraportable will draw you in with its vibrant screen – but it isn't as powerful as some of its competitors
-
RSAC Conference day two: A focus on what attackers are doing
From quantum to AI, experts discussed how new and experimental technologies could be used by hackers to access and decrypt sensitive data
-
RSAC Conference Day One: Vibe Is 'All In' on AI for Security
News Artificial intelligence took center stage as RSAC Conference looks at how the discussion has moved from generative AI to agentic AI
-
RSAC Conference 2025 live: All the day-two news and updates
Live blog It's day two at RSAC Conference 2025 – keep track of everything that's announced live through our coverage
-
Cisco takes aim at AI security at RSAC with ServiceNow partnership
News The companies claim Cisco AI Defense and ServiceNow SecOps will help address new challenges raised by AI
-
What to look out for at RSAC Conference 2025
Analysis Convincing attendees that AI can revolutionize security will be the first point of order at next week’s RSA Conference – but traditional threats will be a constant undercurrent
-
'You need your own bots' to wage war against rogue AI, warns Varonis VP
News Infosec pros are urged to get serious about data access control and automation to thwart AI breaches
-
CrowdStrike CEO: Embrace AI or be crushed by cyber crooks
News Exec urges infosec bods to adopt next-gen SIEM driven by AI – or risk being outpaced by criminals
-
Microsoft security boss warns AI insecurity 'unprecedented' as tech goes mainstream
News RSA keynote paints a terrifying picture of billion-plus GenAI users facing innovative criminal tactics