RSAC Conference 2025: AI and quantum complicate security

Organizations are grappling with the complications of adopting AI for security

The text &quot;RSAC Conference 2025: AI and quantum complicate security&quot; on an abstract, noisy background showing a rough key shape. The words &quot;RSAC Conference 2025&quot; are in yellow while the rest are in white. The ITPro Podcast logo is shown in the bottom right corner.
Rory Bathgate
By
published
in Features

RSAC Conference 2025 has been full on, with cybersecurity experts from all over the world descending on San Francisco to share trends, data, and announcements.

This year, ITPro has been providing both remote and on the ground coverage from the event, across talks covering topics such as AI security and threat actor methodology.

In this episode, Jane speaks to Rory about some of his RSAC coverage and key takeaways from the event.

Highlights

“This isn't new territory – we were having a discussion earlier and saying that quantum cryptography has been a point of discussion at RSA for many years. It's one of those situations where you have to prepare for it, even though it might be very far in the future, and you can't easily predict when a working quantum computer is going to become an actual threat.”

“Cisco has apparently found that when you fine tune AI models, it can actually increase the risk of the models themselves. So Cisco research found that tailoring models, say to your unique organizational style, data, can make them three times more susceptible to jail breaks and up to 22 times more likely to output harmful responses.”

“All of this is to say, amidst everything we're hearing about, threat actors using AI and threat actors focusing on new methodologies, the number one thing is still profit-driven groups, that are just people. They have Discords, they have Telegram channels, they message each other, they make major mistakes.”

Footnotes

Rory Bathgate
Features and Multimedia Editor

Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.

In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.

