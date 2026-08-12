Cyber Resilience Insights B
Close Your Cyber Resilience Gap
Many organizations overestimate their cyber readiness, yet a significant gap exists between their confidence and actual capability. According to the Dell Cyber Resilience Global Insights Report, which surveyed 850 IT leaders worldwide, while most claim to have a resilience strategy, only 46% recover effectively from attacks. Overconfidence and a sole focus on prevention leave organizations vulnerable to prolonged outages and disruptions.
True cyber resilience demands mature strategies encompassing secure, detect, and recover practices, but challenges like limited visibility, inadequate backup protection, and recovery process gaps hinder effective responses. By integrating artificial intelligence, automation, and regular testing, organizations can strengthen recovery capabilities, bridge the confidence gap, and ensure business continuity against evolving threats.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Dell Automation Platform: Intelligent Automation that moves you forward
whitepaper
-
Establishing a Solid Foundation for Cyber Resilience
whitepaper
-
Build your cyber resilient foundation
whitepaper
-
Cyber resilience, simplified
whitepaper
-
Secure by Design
whitepaper
-
Agentic Security Lifecycle Management
whitepaper
-
Agentic Security
whitepaper
-
Futureproof Data Protection: From Backup to Resilience