Agentic Security

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Agentic Security
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

As AI agents, automation, and cloud-native applications become integral to enterprise operations, non-human identities (NHIs) now outnumber human users. This white paper explores how organizations can build an agentic security strategy that secures both human and machine identities through modern identity governance, secrets management, certificate lifecycle management, and privileged access controls. Learn how HashiCorp Vault, IBM Verify, Boundary, and Guardium Cryptography Manager help organizations implement zero trust, reduce cyber risk, and securely scale AI-driven workflows.

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