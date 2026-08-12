Agentic Security Lifecycle Management

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Agentic Security Lifecycle Management
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

As enterprises adopt AI-driven operations, success depends on more than code generation—it requires governed automation across the entire infrastructure lifecycle. This paper introduces the concept of Agentic Lifecycle Management, showing how organizations can safely operationalize AI by combining Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. Learn how policy-driven guardrails, identity governance, and orchestrated workflows enable secure, scalable autonomous operations while reducing operational risk across Day 0 through Day 2+ cloud environments.

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