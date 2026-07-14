Futureproof Data Protection: From Backup to Resilience
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Data protection has become a board-level risk, and the cost of getting it wrong keeps rising. As environments expand across hybrid, multicloud, and SaaS, leaders need a clear view of where legacy approaches fall short and what “modern” data protection should deliver in 2026.
In this e-book, you’ll get:
- A clear breakdown of the gaps organizations are still missing and why they matter to the business
- Practical guidance to strengthen recovery readiness, including tested workflows and clean recovery principles
- A 2026-focused set of priorities to reduce operational complexity and make outcomes more predictable
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.