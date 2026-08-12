Secure by Design

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Secure by Design
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

As organizations scale across multi-cloud environments, maintaining security and compliance becomes increasingly complex. This guide explores how platform and security teams can reduce cloud risk by standardizing infrastructure provisioning, enforcing policy as code, automating secrets management, and centralizing governance. Discover practical strategies for preventing misconfigurations, improving compliance, strengthening identity-based security, and building a secure-by-design cloud operating model that enables innovation without compromising control.

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ITPro

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