Secure by Design
As organizations scale across multi-cloud environments, maintaining security and compliance becomes increasingly complex. This guide explores how platform and security teams can reduce cloud risk by standardizing infrastructure provisioning, enforcing policy as code, automating secrets management, and centralizing governance. Discover practical strategies for preventing misconfigurations, improving compliance, strengthening identity-based security, and building a secure-by-design cloud operating model that enables innovation without compromising control.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Agentic Security Lifecycle Management
whitepaper
-
Agentic Security
whitepaper
-
Futureproof Data Protection: From Backup to Resilience
-
SANS 2025 State of ICS/OT Security Report
whitepaper
-
What Is an OT Security Platform?
whitepaper Download Now
-
Confidential Computing: A Key To Enhancing Safety And Security In Financial Services Operations
whitepaper
-
The SMB Guide to Ransomware Recovery
whitepaper
-
Email Security at an Inflection Point: The 2026 Strategy Report
whitepaper