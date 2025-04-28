Collaborative Tools and Data Breaches: Is There a "Copilot" on the Plane?

Do you know how many files your employees share online? Do you know if sensitive company information is accessible via public links? If not, you are not alone! The increasing use of collaborative environments like Microsoft 365 has led to accidental sharing of confidential documents, which is often difficult to identify and control.

This session explores these common pitfalls and offers practical solutions to avoid them.

This webinar will highlight the risks introduced by Microsoft Copilot. As an AI assistant, Copilot can analyze documents, aggregate data, and potentially reveal sensitive information, such as restructuring plans or a company's financial situation. This poses new security challenges.

Learn how to implement robust permission controls and prevent data leaks, ensuring the security of your company's confidential information.