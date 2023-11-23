Zero trust, zero phish

Link-based attacks have become the go-to method for stealing credentials, loading malware/ransomware, and extracting sensitive information. Join this webinar to learn how organizations can proactively insulate their workforce from malicious web content that comes through email, text messages, instant messaging, social media, cloud productivity apps, and more.

As modern phishing attacks become more deceptive, even the best trained security solutions struggle to accurately identify malicious links 100% of the time. Link shorteners further complicate this problem by enabling deferred attacks, where malicious links embedded in emails are activated post-delivery, effectively evading inbound security controls.

While email is still the primary delivery mechanism for malicious links, attackers have expanded their tactics beyond just email, engaging users across various applications used for daily collaboration. This attack technique, known as multi-channel phishing, has emerged as a preferred method for exposing users to a wide range of threats.

Join us to learn more about:

Why deferred and multi-channel attacks are becoming more popular (and dangerous!)

How attackers target users across various applications used for daily collaboration

How to thwart link-based attacks that bypass traditional security controls

How Cloudflare’s proprietary isolation technology protects users without them knowing

Provided by Cloudflare