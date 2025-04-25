More than 5 million Americans just had their personal information exposed in the Yale New Haven Health data breach – and lawsuits are already rolling in

A data breach at Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) has exposed data belonging to millions of people – and lawsuits have already been filed.

YNHHS runs more than 360 locations across Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island, and is notifying patients that their personal data might have been affected.

According to an entry on the US Department of Health and Human Services breach portal, the data breach impacted 5,556,702 patients.

"The information involved varied by patient, but may have included demographic information (such as name, date of birth, address, telephone number, email address, race or ethnicity), Social Security number, patient type, and/or medical record number," said YNHHS.

"YNHHS’ electronic medical record and treatment information were not involved or accessed, and no financial account or payment information was involved in this incident."

The breach was first discovered on March 8th when YNHHS spotted unusual activity affecting its IT systems. The organization took steps immediately to contain the incident and began an investigation with the help of external cybersecurity experts from Mandiant.

It also reported the incident to law enforcement. However, patients weren't notified of the breach until late April.

It's now offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services, but only to those whose Social Security number was involved.

Yale New Haven Health faces legal action

Legal action has already been launched. Hartford law firm Cicchiello & Cicchiello has filed two identical lawsuits in the Connecticut District Court on behalf of Michael Liparulo of New London and Jon Nathanson of Fairfield.

The lawsuits allege YNHHS failed to protect personally identifiable and health information, and took too long to notify patients.

Similarly, the cases claim IT practitioners failed to encrypt files, train employees on data security, or implement basic security measures such as multi-factor authentication.

They’re calling for damages, free lifetime identity protection, and major changes to the health system’s cybersecurity practices.

Healthcare in the crosshairs

Healthcare organizations are a prime target for hackers thanks to the vast amount of highly personal data that they hold. According to recent research from Trustwave, for example, 21% of all ransomware attacks worldwide are targeted at public health and government healthcare organizations.

The study found that 45% of attacks exploited public-facing applications and 56% of public-facing applications exploited were against Log4j, with 9% of all attacks coming from the threat group RansomHub.

Third-party threats within supply chains continue to pose 'significant' risks, the researchers found.

"Healthcare artificial intelligence and technology adoption presents a spectrum of risks that few other industries need to navigate. The risk is not just incredibly sensitive data privacy, but human life and quality of patient care," said Kory Daniels, CISO at Trustwave.

"Complex supply chains, lapses in patches and credential management all have consequences too serious for anyone in the healthcare industry to ignore".

