Healthcare systems are rife with exploits — and ransomware gangs have noticed

News
By published

Claroty report says nearly all healthcare organizations have devices that have known flaws

Ransomware concept image showing a warning symbol in red with binary code in background.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Healthcare organizations are facing serious threats from ransomware groups, with nearly nine-in-ten (89%) found to have medical devices that are vulnerable to exploits.

That's according to research from Claroty, which examined the state of security among healthcare organizations — and the diagnosis isn't good.

The report found that effectively all (99%) of healthcare organizations have at least one known, actively exploited vulnerability in their networks, with 78% of operational devices such as power supplies, temperature controls, and building management systems found to have a known exploited vulnerability.

Even imaging systems such as X-rays, CT scanners, MRIs, and ultrasound machines are at risk, with 8% of those examined found to have known flaws. A further 20% of hospital information systems also featured known vulnerabilities.

Beyond those known flaws, Claroty warned that healthcare organizations put themselves at risk of a security incident with insecure connections, using default passwords or hard coded credentials, and leaving data in cleartext.

Researchers advised companies to scope out what critical processes and devices could be impacted, follow a cybersecurity framework that considers the business impact and exploitability of exposures, and rollout mitigations and patches.

"We urge organizations to focus on the exposures that matter most: KEVs, KEVs linked to ransomware, and insecure connectivity," the report said.

Rise in ransomware attacks

The warning to address these known flaws comes amid a string of attacks against healthcare organizations, with analysis showing there had been 884 security incidents in the sector between January 2023 and February 2025.

The attacks have continued, with Sunflower Medical Group recently warning patient data had been accessed in a breach earlier this month.

Two of the biggest attacks in the healthcare space have been pinned on Russian ransomware gangs. Ascension, a private healthcare provider in the US, admitted a breach in May 2024 that caused $1.8 billion in losses following an attack attributed to Russian group Black Basta.

Earlier that year, Change Healthcare is believed to have paid out a $22 million ransom, the report noted, in an attack attributed to Russian group BlackCat.

Hospitals and other healthcare organizations are major targets because they are among the critical infrastructure targets most likely to meet ransom demands, the Claroty report noted.

Indeed, a previous report by Claroty, which surveyed 1,100 cybersecurity leaders globally, found that 78% of organizations in the healthcare sector reported making a ransomware payment above half a million dollars.

Meanwhile, more than a third shelled out more than $1 million.

"Ransomware and other attacks against hospitals are in reality attacks against patients, their safety, and the integrity and availability of care," the report added.

"The threat is real as the hundreds of incidents in the last half-decade bear out — and it’s getting complex. Attackers are targeting not only hospitals, but the supply chain, payment processors, and other third-party organizations in the sector."

MORE FROM ITPRO

Nicole Kobie
Nicole Kobie

Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.

Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.

More about ransomware
An abstract CGI image of a large green cuboid being broken in half with yellow, orange, and red cubes to represent ransomware resilience and data encryption.

Building ransomware resilience to avoid paying out
A hand on a keyboard in a dark room

Alleged LockBit developer extradited to the US
Application security concept image showing a digitized padlock placed upon a digital platform.

ESET looks to ‘empower’ partners with cybersecurity portfolio updates
See more latest
Most Popular
Application security concept image showing a digitized padlock placed upon a digital platform.
ESET looks to ‘empower’ partners with cybersecurity portfolio updates
Databricks logo and branding pictured on a MacBook Pro screen.
Databricks and Anthropic are teaming up on agentic AI development – here’s what it means for customers
Dell Technologies logo and branding pictured at the company&#039;s stall at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.
Scale of Dell job cuts laid bare as firm sheds 10% of staff in a year
Male employee sitting at a desk working on a laptop with earphones in and books scattered on desk.
Employees want purpose, and they’re willing to quit to find it – upskilling, career growth, and work-life balance have shifted priorities for workers
NHS logo displayed on a smartphone screen in white lettering on a blue background.
NHS supplier hit with £3m fine for security failings that led to attack
OpenAI logo and branding pictured at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
OpenAI announces five-fold increase in bug bounty reward
Digital handshake concept with Hand shake between two businessmen with digital hand
SYSPRO appoints Josef Al-Sibaie to spearhead global expansion
ChatGPT logo and branding pictured in white coloring against a black backdrop.
DeepSeek and Anthropic have a long way to go to catch ChatGPT: OpenAI's flagship chatbot is still far and away the most popular AI tool in offices globally
A telephoto shot of Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP at Oracle NetSuite, pictured from the waist up speaking onstage at the opening keynote of SuiteConnect London 2025.
‘Every feature that comes into NetSuite over the coming years is going to have AI’: NetSuite’s Evan Goldberg on the future of the platform and how AI will drive customer success
Cybersecurity concept image symbolizing third-party data breaches with give padlock symbols and one pictured in red, signifying a security breach.
These five countries recorded the most third-party data breaches last year