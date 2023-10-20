Data governance for data-driven organizations
Gaining insights into your business and customers will give your company a strong competitive advantage. An effective data governance strategy depends on a technology stack designed to gain end-to-end governance, deliver quality data, and ultimately accelerate collaboration.
This eBook analyzes several topics related to data governance and privacy such as scalability, establishing and implementing organization-wide standards, and data lineage and traceability.
You will have a look at the most common governance challenges modern organizations face, the building blocks of an effective solution, and discover the technology components needed to build an automated system.
