AI breaches aren’t just a scare story any more – they’re happening in real life
IBM research shows proper AI access controls are leading to costly data leaks
AI adoption is greatly outpacing AI security and governance – that’s the message being sent by IBM following the release of its latest Cost of Data Breach report.
According to the company, 20% of the 600 organizations it surveyed had suffered a breach “due to security incidents involving shadow AI”.
“For organizations with high levels of shadow AI, those breaches added USD 670,000 to the average breach price tag compared to those that had low levels of shadow IT or none,” it added.
30% off Keeper Security's Business Starter and Business plans
Keeper Security is trusted and valued by thousands of businesses and millions of employees. Why not join them and protect your most important assets while taking advantage of this special offer?
While shadow AI is a problem in its own right according to the IBM report, legitimate AI tools can also cause problems.
“On average, 13% of organizations reported breaches that involved their AI models or applications,” the report reads.
Most commonly, these weren’t direct attacks, but instead took place in the supply chain, for example through compromised apps, APIs, or plug-ins. The knock-on effects include operational disruption (31%) and broad data compromise (60%).
The report goes on to note, however, that once again a lack of governance and oversight was a significant factor in these breaches. Indeed, only 3% of organizations affected had proper AI access controls in place.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Generative AI is being used as an attack tool
Poor internal AI governance and shadow AI aren’t the only risks the technology presents to organizations. Cyber criminals are themselves making use of generative AI as a new tool in their arsenal.
IBM noted that one-in-six breaches in the past year involved AI, with would-be attackers able to polish and scale phishing campaigns and other social engineering attacks.
“IBM previously found gen AI reduced the time needed to craft a convincing phishing email from 16 hours down to only five minutes,” the report noted.
“This year’s report shows the impact: on average, 16% of data breaches involved attackers using AI, most often for AI-generated phishing (37%) and deepfake impersonation attacks (35%).”
Data breach winners and losers
While it’s hard to claim there are any winners when it comes to being the receiving end of a data breach, some find themselves losing more than others.
IBM found that the cost of a data breach in the US had increased by just under $1 million, bringing the average cost from $9.36 million to $10.22 million in 2025.
Organizations in the Middle East, the second most expensive region in which to experience a data breach, faced an average cost of $7.29 million, down from $8.57 million in 2024.
Like the US, Benelux and Canada also experienced a rise in costs, albeit less significant, going from $5.90 million to $6.24 million and $4.66 million to $4.84 million respectively.
The remaining geographies surveyed all sat at $4.14 million or under, with Brazil coming in last at $1.22 million, a fall of $140,000 from $1.36 million in 2024.
Another loser on the data breach scene is hackers themselves. IBM cited what it calls “ransomware fatigue”, with a slight majority (63%) of organizations hit by ransomware attacks in 2025 saying they didn’t pay the ransom, compared to 41% that did in 2024.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
Jane McCallion is Managing Editor of ITPro and ChannelPro, specializing in data centers, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.
Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.
-
-
Virgin Media O2 and Daisy Group merge to form O2 Daisy
News The new firm will start out as the UK’s second-largest small and medium-sized business (SME) solutions provider
-
75% of UK business leaders are willing to risk criminal penalties to pay ransoms
News A ransom payment ban is a great idea - until you're the one being targeted...
-
75% of UK business leaders are willing to risk criminal penalties to pay ransoms
News A ransom payment ban is a great idea - until you're the one being targeted...
-
Bitdefender targets security gaps with new Cybersecurity Advisory Services
News The security vendor has launched a range of new services that include advisory retainers and strategic security guidance
-
‘Polyworking’ is a cybersecurity nightmare waiting to happen
News Particularly popular with Gen Z, so-called polyworking brings huge cybersecurity risks
-
Hackers accessed more data than thought in Legal Aid Agency cyber attack
News Anybody who's applied for legal aid funding since 2007 could have had their personal data stolen
-
The rise of GhostGPT – Why cybercriminals are turning to generative AI
Industry Insights GhostGPT is not an AI tool - It has been explicitly repurposed for criminal activity
-
Think DDoS attacks are bad now? Wait until hackers start using AI assistants to coordinate attacks, researchers warn
News The use of AI in DDoS attacks would change the game for hackers and force security teams to overhaul existing defenses
-
Nearly half of enterprises aren't prepared for quantum cybersecurity threats
News Most businesses haven't even started transitioning to post-quantum cryptography, research shows
-
The Scattered Spider ransomware group is infiltrating Slack and Microsoft Teams to target vulnerable employees
News The group is using new ransomware variants and new social engineering techniques - including sneaking into corporate teleconferences