How to implement identity and access management (IAM) effectively in your business
With pressure from the board and a new wave of threats, security leaders looking to implement IAM should start small and lean on the data
Identity and access management systems play a crucial role in keeping credentials and sensitive information safe. Stolen and exposed credentials have been identified as the biggest threat to cloud security in 2024.
Cloud environments are valuable targets for hackers and cybercriminals. This whitepaper overviews identity’s role as the new security perimeter and outlines a roadmap to successful IAM adoption.
Here's what you'll learn:
- The first steps to take when implementing IAM
- How to pick your provider wisely
- Questions to ask that will get boardroom buy-in
Download now
Provided by ITPro
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.