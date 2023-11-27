Safeguarding your data in a work-from-anywhere world
Data protection and compliance for your transforming network
With increasing risks and expanding regulations for data protection, you must close security gaps in your organization created by cloud and mobility. Adding security appliances to an already complex security stack will cause more issues than it solves.
Zscaler offers a better way. With Zscaler data protection services, including Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP), you can close your security gaps, regardless of where users connect, where applications are hosted, or whether traffic is encrypted — without appliances.
In this eBook, you will learn:
- Why cloud transformation requires you to rethink data protection.
- How Zscaler Cloud DLP protects against the loss of sensitive data across all users and branches.
- How you can eliminate false positives with Exact Data Match.
- How Zscaler securely enables the use of cloud applications with cloud access security broker (CASB) functionality
