The gratitude gap
2023 State of Recognition
HR leaders are facing an extraordinary number of challenges following three years of consistent disruptions. The competition for talent is significant and the uncertain future could mean roles are not replaced and existing staff are required to shoulder the extra workload with the same objectives expected of them.
This whitepaper shares the latest research from A\WI and introduces an effective tool to drive productivity as well as retention - a recognition program - even in spite of low budgets.
Download now for key highlights including:
- 2023 HR trends
- The power of recognition and how to include this in your people strategy
- How a recognition platform can drive results
- Recognition platform trends.
Provided by Achievers Global
ITPro Newsletter
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to ITPro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.