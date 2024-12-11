Elevating compliance standards for MSPs in 2025

Cybersecurity is set to undergo significant changes in the coming years with a raft of new regulations set to come into effect in 2025.

To name just a few, the EU is introducing new cybersecurity regulations in late 2024 and 2025. The Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2) takes effect in October 2024, requiring businesses to strengthen threat management and incident reporting. Finally, the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), starting January 2025, will look to enhance IT security for financial firms.

While these regulations are necessary, there's a risk of managed service providers (MSPs) treating compliance as a mere formality. Meeting minimum requirements is easy, but MSPs should avoid this approach. Instead, they need to ensure compliance adds real value to their security posture and that of their clients.

To avoid reducing compliance to a ‘tick-box’ exercise, MSPs must go beyond basic requirements to enhance security for themselves and clients.

Safeguarding national systems

Globally, industries face escalating threats as hackers target critical infrastructure such as water, healthcare, and banking systems. Hackers today are finding new ways to target vital systems, with potentially devastating consequences.

A recent assessment in the US has shown that 9% of public drinking water systems have critical or high cybersecurity vulnerabilities. This type of risk exposure leaves communities vulnerable to the loss of clean water, jeopardizing public health.

Other examples include cyber attacks on Transport for London (TfL) and Network Rail in the UK, and a breach of the Australian government’s systems in January, where Russian hackers stole 2.5 million documents.

The vulnerability of critical infrastructure has led to stricter legislation, driving MSPs to support vendors in fortifying their security posture. This demands a strategic approach, emphasizing proactive measures to counter modern threats like sub-zero-day exploits – rare vulnerabilities that allow attackers to take control of key systems.

Disruptions to critical infrastructure pose severe risks to national security and limit access to essential services like electricity, food, and water. With stakes this high, MSPs must move beyond basic compliance and focus on delivering IT solutions that enhance security and resilience. By prioritizing early detection and prevention, MSPs can help vendors build systems that withstand evolving cyber threats.

Investments in well-maintained infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies like quantum computing, AI, and advanced cybersecurity are no longer just about economic competitiveness – they are essential for your cyber defenses and resilience. Adequate resources must be allocated to address these growing risks and our reliance on modern connectivity.

Strategies for resilient digital hygiene

Taking a proactive approach to cybersecurity means prioritizing the protection and continuous monitoring of critical data rather than simply meeting the minimum requirements for compliance. A key starting point for achieving this is maintaining rigorous digital hygiene, which involves using systems as they are intended, continuously monitoring for irregularities, and gathering forensic data to aid in understanding and mitigating potential threats.

Advanced solutions can enhance this approach by providing comprehensive threat detection and incident response (TDIR) capabilities. These systems allow organizations to focus on early detection, enabling faster response times and minimizing the impact of breaches. By aggregating and analyzing log data from across their infrastructure, businesses can uncover hidden threats, track suspicious activities, and quickly respond to incidents.

As cyber threats become increasingly convoluted, leveraging technologies that provide real-time monitoring, threat visualization, and automated alerts becomes vital. These tools empower organisations to adapt to evolving attack methods, identify vulnerabilities before they’re exploited, and build resilience against future threats. A proactive cyber defense strategy not only mitigates risk but also ensures that businesses remain agile and secure as digitalization expands and evolves.

Strengthening global partnerships for critical security

The NIS2 directive, by expanding cybersecurity requirements across industries globally, creates an opportunity to foster stronger collaboration between intelligence agencies and law enforcement. Central to this effort is the global exchange of information across industries. For example, water companies worldwide should share insights into cyber incidents and remediation strategies, rather than restricting such collaboration to regional boundaries. This type of global knowledge-sharing can strengthen collective defenses and build more resilient infrastructure across borders.

MSPs are uniquely positioned to facilitate this global collaboration. By offering secure and cost-effective communication channels, MSPs enable industries to share critical intelligence safely. Their ability to provide around-the-clock support ensures greater transparency of IT systems, while centralized management through a single provider enhances visibility for teams accessing sensitive data from various locations.This improved oversight enhances threat detection and monitoring capabilities, reducing overall risk.

Moreover, MSP-facilitated collaboration assists in streamlining compliance efforts by standardizing IT processes across global teams. This not only simplifies adherence to regulatory requirements but also fosters a unified approach to managing cyber risks as they continue to develop.

With the emergence of new cybersecurity regulations and increasing parameters around digital activity, businesses must consider how they implement these guidelines.

MSPs should prioritize integrating regulatory frameworks into their security strategies to strengthen their defence capabilities. By moving beyond mere compliance and actively addressing emerging threats, MSPs can ensure these regulations are not just met but leveraged to enhance overall cybersecurity. This proactive approach will help regulatory initiatives achieve their intended impact while delivering meaningful, long-term value.