Webinar blueprint: Exploring modern data security and management

Whitepapers
By
published

The must-have capabilities for intelligent ransomware defense

Webinar Blueprint: Exploring Modern Data Security and Management
(Image credit: Cohesity)

The pervasiveness of ransomware attacks over the last 10 years has led to a renewed focus on modern backup and recovery solutions. It also means organizations must be prepared to recover not just 5% to 10% of their data, but 100% of their data. 

Follow this blueprint to explore the must-have capabilities organizations need in a modern data security and management solution for intelligent ransomware defense.

Download now

Provided by Cohesity

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.