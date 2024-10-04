Webinar blueprint: Exploring modern data security and management
The must-have capabilities for intelligent ransomware defense
The pervasiveness of ransomware attacks over the last 10 years has led to a renewed focus on modern backup and recovery solutions. It also means organizations must be prepared to recover not just 5% to 10% of their data, but 100% of their data.
Follow this blueprint to explore the must-have capabilities organizations need in a modern data security and management solution for intelligent ransomware defense.
Download now
Provided by Cohesity
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.