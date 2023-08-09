Definitive Guide to Ransomware 2023

A ransomware attack happens when cybercriminals or nation state-sponsored groups demand a monetary ransom to release a hold on encrypted or stolen data. This cybercrime is one of the most profitable and popular business models used by attackers.

Ransomware attacks are disruptive events that can end up being a full-blown crisis. Protect your organization's IT systems from threat actors who are trying to obtain valid system administration and domain administration credentials.

Ransomware attacks are on a rise with new variants emerging every month. IBM Security X-Force experts believe ransomware will continue to threaten businesses in the coming years. This document provides guidance on what organizations should do before, during and after a ransomware attack.

