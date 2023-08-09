Definitive Guide to Ransomware 2023
A guide to help rethink your defence against ransomware threats
A ransomware attack happens when cybercriminals or nation state-sponsored groups demand a monetary ransom to release a hold on encrypted or stolen data. This cybercrime is one of the most profitable and popular business models used by attackers.
Ransomware attacks are disruptive events that can end up being a full-blown crisis. Protect your organization's IT systems from threat actors who are trying to obtain valid system administration and domain administration credentials.
Ransomware attacks are on a rise with new variants emerging every month. IBM Security X-Force experts believe ransomware will continue to threaten businesses in the coming years. This document provides guidance on what organizations should do before, during and after a ransomware attack.
Download the white paper for free today
Get the ITPro Newsletter
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to ITPro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.