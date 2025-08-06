Nearly one-third of ransomware victims are hit multiple times, even after paying hackers

More than three-in-ten ransomware victims are being hit multiple times, thanks to ineffective defenses and security fragmentation.

According to Barracuda Networks' Ransomware Insights Report , 57% of organizations fell victim to a successful ransomware attack in the last 12 months, with 31% of victims affected more than once.

A ransom was paid in 32% of cases, rising to 37% among organizations affected twice or more. More than two-in-ten said they'd experienced pressure to make payments through threats to partners, shareholders, and customers, and 16% reported threats to employees.

However, 41% of those who paid a ransom failed to recover all their data, the study noted. Decryption tools provided by the attackers don't always work, or only a partial key may be provided.

Meanwhile, files can be damaged during the encryption and decryption processes - or, sometimes, the ransom is paid but decryption tools aren't supplied.

Many ransomware victims lack basic security, with only 47% using an email security solution, for example, compared with 59% of non-victims. More than seven-in-ten organizations that suffered an email breach were also hit with ransomware.

“The findings make it clear that ransomware is an escalating threat, and fragmented security defenses leave organizations immensely vulnerable,” said Neal Bradbury, chief product officer at Barracuda.

“Too many victims are juggling an unmanageable number of disconnected tools, often introduced with the best intentions to strengthen protection. Tools that can’t work together, or which are not configured correctly, create security gaps and lead to breaches."

Just under a quarter of the ransomware incidents reported involved data encryption, while 27% saw the attackers stealing and publishing data. Hackers infected devices with other malicious payloads in 29% of cases, and installed backdoors for persistence in 21%.

Ransomware attacks are getting worse

The impact of a successful ransomware attack is also growing. Around four-in-ten victims said they'd suffered from reputational harm, with a quarter reporting tangible business impact and a similar number saying they'd lost new business opportunities.

Similarly, around a quarter of the ransomware incidents reported involved the encryption of data, locking endpoints and data theft.

Attacks also featured lateral movement across the network, the infection of multiple endpoints, the installation of additional malicious payloads, privilege elevation, and embedding backdoors and other persistence mechanisms.

To make it harder for victims to restore their data without paying, around one in five attackers accessed and wiped backups and deleted shadow copies of files.

“In many cases attackers can move through victims’ networks, gaining access to devices, data and more without being detected and blocked," said Bradbury.

