Encouraging a security-first mindset

A cyber incident can be catastrophic for any company, and all firms would be well-advised to adopt a watertight security approach to security practices.

Despite this, the UK government’s Cyber security breaches survey 2023 found that UK cyber hygiene has declined since 2021, with the use of password policies falling from 79% to 70% and network firewalls from 75% to 67% across the period.

In this episode, Rory is joined by Steve Furnell, IEEE senior member and professor of cybersecurity at the University of Nottingham to discuss how IT leaders can drive a cultural shift within their organizations to put security at the forefront of decision-making.

Highlights

“People are choosing less than strong passwords, we could say. But where do they get the support to understand what good looks like? Being given the device choose a strong password is only any use if you know what a strong password is and how to differentiate it from a weak one. ”

“I think the divergence, particularly between the large organizations and the smaller ones, is an issue of awareness and recognition of cybersecurity as a thing that matters or ought to matter to them.”

“If we're thinking about the security team, the CISO or whoever's going in and representing security, they need to be mindful of communicating it in a way that the board, the executive team, the C-suite will understand.”