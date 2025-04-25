April rundown: MITRE frights and Microsoft launches Recall (again)

As CISA delivered an eleventh-hour reprieve for the CVE database, AWS reportedly began to pause some data center leases

April has been a busy month for tech news – we recorded this episode with a week left in the month, but there’s already so much to discuss.

A major upset in the international database for tracking vulnerabilities had some in the cybersecurity field stunned – until a last minute U-turn.

Elsewhere, AWS is the latest hyperscaler to roll back on data center plans, but what does this mean for the market?

In this episode Jane and Rory speak once again to Ross Kelly, ITPro’s news and analysis editor, to unpack some of the most noteworthy April news.

Highlights

“It could be a case that in a year's time, we're back at square one, but I think the general sentiment across the cybersecurity community is that we really need something more concrete at this point – this cannot be allowed to fail.”

“When [Recall] was announced, Microsoft seemed really upbeat about this, this was going to be a huge deal and you know, AI underpinning this… fantastic, you're not going to lose any information, any details from your workflows. But again, safe to say this caused an absolute nightmare with privacy and data security professionals because they've stalled the rollout. This is their third attempt at this point.”

"So I think it's important to say that they're not being dropped per se but AWS, following Microsoft's suit I might add, is putting the brakes on data center leases. In this instance it's leases in international markets."

Footnotes

Rory Bathgate
Rory Bathgate
Features and Multimedia Editor

Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.

In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.

