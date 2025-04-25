April rundown: MITRE frights and Microsoft launches Recall (again)

April has been a busy month for tech news – we recorded this episode with a week left in the month, but there’s already so much to discuss.

A major upset in the international database for tracking vulnerabilities had some in the cybersecurity field stunned – until a last minute U-turn.

Elsewhere, AWS is the latest hyperscaler to roll back on data center plans, but what does this mean for the market?

In this episode Jane and Rory speak once again to Ross Kelly, ITPro’s news and analysis editor, to unpack some of the most noteworthy April news.

Highlights

“It could be a case that in a year's time, we're back at square one, but I think the general sentiment across the cybersecurity community is that we really need something more concrete at this point – this cannot be allowed to fail.”

“When [Recall] was announced, Microsoft seemed really upbeat about this, this was going to be a huge deal and you know, AI underpinning this… fantastic, you're not going to lose any information, any details from your workflows. But again, safe to say this caused an absolute nightmare with privacy and data security professionals because they've stalled the rollout. This is their third attempt at this point.”

"So I think it's important to say that they're not being dropped per se but AWS, following Microsoft's suit I might add, is putting the brakes on data center leases. In this instance it's leases in international markets."

