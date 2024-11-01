Halloween special: Cybersecurity horror stories

published

Join us for three terrifying tales sure to chill any IT professional to the core

A skeletal hand typing on a keyboard with &quot;Cybersecurity horror stories&quot; superimposed on it
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It’s All Hallows’ Day, and we’ve still got Halloween on the brain. It’s that time of year when we tell the scariest stories we can – and for those in tech, there are none scarier than that of major cybersecurity incidents.

In this episode, Rory and Jane talk to Solomon Klappholz, ITPro’s cybersecurity reporter, about some of the spookiest cyber incidents of 2024 and what businesses can learn from these ghoulish tales.

