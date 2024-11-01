Halloween special: Cybersecurity horror stories
Join us for three terrifying tales sure to chill any IT professional to the core
It’s All Hallows’ Day, and we’ve still got Halloween on the brain. It’s that time of year when we tell the scariest stories we can – and for those in tech, there are none scarier than that of major cybersecurity incidents.
In this episode, Rory and Jane talk to Solomon Klappholz, ITPro’s cybersecurity reporter, about some of the spookiest cyber incidents of 2024 and what businesses can learn from these ghoulish tales.
Footnotes
- CrowdStrike CEO confirms update "defect" as the source of mass disruption
- Millions of devices bricked and $5.4 billion in losses: The cost of the CrowdStrike outage continues to mount
- The National Public Data breach exposed nearly three billion users – now the company has filed for bankruptcy
- National Public Data breach: Lawsuit claims failed to protect billions of personal records
- 23andMe's disastrous data breach just landed it a regulatory probe
- 23andMe data breach response has been a public relations disaster as it blames customers for data breach
- The 23andMe data breach is getting messier by the day
- World Economic Forum warns of growing ‘cyber insecurity’ amid heightened threat landscape
Jane McCallion is ITPro's Managing Editor, specializing in data centers and enterprise IT infrastructure. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.
Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.
