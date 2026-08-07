Why quantum-ready data protection belongs in the channel portfolio
Quantum-ready, data-centric protection is the channel’s next major differentiator
For too many years, the security industry has focused on protecting infrastructure. Organizations have long believed they should “Secure the network. Verify identity. Control access.”
That approach made sense when applications, users, and data lived within predictable environments. Today, they do not.
Data moves constantly across hybrid cloud environments, SaaS platforms, AI pipelines, partner ecosystems, and edge infrastructure. It travels through systems organizations do not fully own or control. Yet many security strategies still assume that if the infrastructure is protected, the data will be too. That assumption is becoming increasingly difficult to defend.
Quantum risk is exposing a weakness the industry has largely ignored for years: that security architectures were designed around infrastructure, not around the data attackers want access to.
For channel partners, this creates both a challenge and an opportunity.
The industry is solving the wrong problem
Much of the conversation around post-quantum cryptography focuses on upgrading algorithms. The assumption is that organizations simply need to replace existing encryption with new quantum-resistant alternatives and the problem will be solved. The reality is far more complicated.
Quantum is not simply a cryptographic upgrade cycle. It exposes structural problems in how security has been implemented over the decades. Cryptography is embedded throughout applications, networks, cloud environments, devices, and third-party systems. In many organizations, nobody has a complete inventory of where it exists.
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Replacing encryption across these environments is not a straightforward technology refresh. It is a major operational challenge.
This is where the distinction between transition and transformation becomes important.
A transition replaces algorithms within existing architectures. A transformation rethinks where protection is applied and how it is managed.
Many organizations are planning for transition. The organizations making meaningful progress are embracing transformation.
Why traditional security models are struggling
Attackers have changed their approach. They no longer need to bypass sophisticated security controls through brute force attacks. Instead, they exploit legitimate credentials, trusted connections, and approved applications. They log in, move laterally through trusted systems, and target the data directly.
This is why so many organizations continue to suffer damaging breaches despite significant investments in cybersecurity.
The problem is often not that security controls failed. The problem is that once attackers gained access, the data remained accessible and usable.
In highly distributed environments, infrastructure can no longer be treated as the ultimate control point. Organizations cannot fully control every cloud environment, partner network, SaaS platform, or edge location their data will pass through.
What they can control is whether that data remains usable if it is intercepted, stolen, or exposed.
That shift in thinking is becoming increasingly important as organizations prepare for quantum threats.
The quantum threat is already here
One of the biggest misconceptions about quantum computing is that organizations have time to wait. The reality is attackers are already harvesting encrypted data today with the expectation it can be decrypted in the future. This "harvest now, decrypt later" model changes the risk calculation entirely.
For organizations holding sensitive information with a long lifespan, including healthcare records, financial data, intellectual property, government information, and critical infrastructure data, the threat is immediate rather than theoretical.
The question is no longer when a cryptographically relevant quantum computer will arrive. The question is whether data being collected today will still need protection when it does. Many organizations understand this challenge. The difficulty lies in execution.
Legacy systems remain deeply embedded across enterprise environments. Multi-cloud architectures create complexity. AI initiatives introduce new data flows. Edge environments continue to expand the attack surface.
Most organizations simply cannot undertake years-long modernization projects every time cryptographic standards evolve.
Why data-centric security matters
Many security leaders are beginning to rethink where protection should reside. Rather than tying security to infrastructure, a data-centric approach applies protection directly to the data itself. Security travels with the information regardless of where it moves, who processes it, or which infrastructure carries it. This creates a fundamentally different security outcome.
If an attacker gains access to a system, the data remains protected. If information moves between cloud providers, protection remains intact. If applications are migrated, consolidated, or modernized, security policies remain consistent.
Most importantly, organizations gain the flexibility to adapt cryptography over time without constantly redesigning applications or rebuilding infrastructure.
That is the essence of crypto agility.
The ability to evolve cryptographic protections as standards change is becoming a strategic requirement rather than a technical preference.
Organizations that lack crypto agility may find themselves trapped in expensive, disruptive migration cycles every time the threat landscape evolves.
What this means for channel partners
For managed service providers (MSPs), resellers, and systems integrators (SIs), this shift presents a very interesting opportunity. Customers are increasingly looking beyond individual security products. They are focused on outcomes.
They want to know whether sensitive data remains protected if a breach occurs. They want confidence that security investments will remain effective as regulations, technologies, and threats evolve.
The conversation is moving away from how many security tools an organization has deployed and toward whether those tools actually reduce risk.
That creates an opening for channel partners to elevate discussions beyond infrastructure and into broader business resilience.
Organizations need practical strategies for dealing with quantum risk, legacy systems, cloud complexity, and data sovereignty requirements. They need solutions that work within existing environments rather than requiring wholesale replacement of applications and infrastructure.
Partners who can help customers navigate that transformation will be well positioned to differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded market.
A new security conversation
Quantum computing's biggest impact might not be the technology itself. It might be what it forces organisations to confront: that a lot of long-held assumptions about security no longer hold.
The industry spent decades focused on protecting systems, networks, and identities. Those controls still matter, but they're not enough on their own anymore.
As data spreads across more environments and threats grow more sophisticated, the thing that actually needs protecting is the thing attackers are after in the first place. The data itself.
For channel partners and enterprise leaders, this shift is already playing out in customer conversations. Fewer people are asking how many security tools a business runs. More are asking what happens if something gets through: is the data still usable, or not?
That question is quickly becoming the one that defines security in the quantum era.
Dan is the CRO at Certes, where he helps organizations address modern cybersecurity challenges through data-centric security and post-quantum readiness strategies.
With more than 20 years of experience in enterprise technology and cybersecurity, Dan has held senior sales and leadership roles at companies including Securonix and Hunters, and has worked closely with emerging cybersecurity innovators through the Cylon accelerator program.
He brings extensive experience in scaling high-growth security businesses and driving commercial success across global markets.
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