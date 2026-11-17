Onecom Partners has expanded its partnership with wholesale connectivity provider AllPoints Fibre Networks (APFN) with the launch of full fibre broadband through its OneHub partner portal.

Delivered via APFN’s Aquila wholesale platform, the integration means partners can quote and order broadband services across Openreach, BT Wholesale, CityFibre, and APFN from within OneHub.

The services are available on 30-day contracts to avoid long and restrictive terms, while standard and premium installation is free of charge. Partners also receive £120 upfront cashback on every broadband order made through the portal.

The launch comes six months after Onecom Group signed a strategic agreement with APFN, which gave Onecom’s direct business and its partner network of more than 1,000 resellers access to APFN’s full product range.

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The agreement also saw Onecom Partners – the group’s channel-led aggregator – become the primary gateway to Aquila for channel partners, thanks to a direct integration with OneHub.

With the partnership initially centered around Ethernet services, APFN now accounts for more than 70% of Ethernet orders placed through Onecom Partners.

By bringing the same choice to broadband services, the company said it is extending the integration to a larger section of the market, enabling resellers to compare full fibre pricing across multiple networks, as well as manage orders alongside their other services.

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In an announcement, Onecom Partners managing director Adam Cathcart said the aim was to make broadband as easy and as profitable as possible for partners to sell.

“Partners now get multi-network full fibre in OneHub, on 30-day terms, with free installation and £120 cashback on every order,” he explained. “There’s no juggling portals and no long contracts to explain to customers. I expect broadband to follow the same path as Ethernet.”

A two-way partnership for 2027

According to Onecom, the companies’ partnership now also works in both directions, with APFN to integrate OneHub and its associated platforms into Aquila.

The move will provide APFN’s channel partners with access to Onecom’s portfolio, which includes voice and cyber services, from early 2027.

“I’m also excited about this second phase of our partnership with APFN,” Cathcart added. “Bringing our comprehensive suite of services to the Aquila platform means we’re now supporting each other, bringing what we do best to the other’s partners.

“That two-way relationship is what makes this partnership special, and I’m looking forward to seeing where we take it next.”

The companies said this two-way relationship will equip APFN’s partners with a wider selection of services ahead of the planned Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) switch-off, scheduled for 31 January 2027.

Commenting on the agreement, Nisreen El-Kaloush, chief commercial officer at APFN, said the success around Ethernet services gave the company confidence in launching broadband and bringing Onecom’s services to its channel network.

“Onecom Partners understands the channel, and putting Aquila’s full fibre footprint into OneHub gives even more resellers a simple way to reach it,” he explained. “We’re also looking forward to bringing a range of Onecom Partner’s services to our own partners next year, giving them an even stronger product proposition to sell alongside our connectivity proposition.

“This is a partnership built on both sides helping each other grow.”

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