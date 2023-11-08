IBM: Data governance for data-driven organizations

Data Governance is defined as the framework that ensures data used within core business operations, and reports is protected. Business leaders know that data is important and they need to make sure that data within their organization is trustworthy and consistent.

This whitepaper from IBM looks at common governance challenges businesses face and then covers the building blocks of an effective data governance approach and the technology needed to build an automated integrated layer.

Successful data governance supports business intelligence and data analytics. If you get this wrong, then your decision accuracy might be compromised, which in turn could significantly impact your bottom line.

