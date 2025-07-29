Trend Micro and Google Cloud double down on AI security with expanded partnership

Trend Micro has announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud that will focus on enhancing AI-powered cybersecurity for complex cloud environments.

The pair’s latest collaboration aims to deliver a multi-cloud, AI-first environment that supports sovereignty requirements, bolsters proactive security, and increases protection against online scams.

At the core of the agreement, Trend Micro’s Vision One Sovereign and Private Cloud (SPC) solution has been integrated with Google Cloud Assured Workloads to help organizations better secure data across public, hybrid, and air-gapped on-prem environments.

Trend Micro said the move will equip organizations with greater flexibility and control over their most sensitive data, while also helping those in highly regulated markets to optimize security and compliance.

“Among hyperscalers, we’ve seen Google Cloud accelerate as the most in tune with real-world demands, standing out not only for its cloud infrastructure but also for its leadership across AI, data analytics and multiple other domains,” explained Bharat Mistry, Field CTO at Trend Micro.

“Google Cloud’s hybrid- and multi-cloud approach—seamlessly supporting both public and private cloud models—reflects the growing enterprise demand for flexibility.”

Trend Micro eyes deeper integration with Google ecosystem

The freshly expanded partnership also broadens Trend Micro’s reach across the cloud giant’s software ecosystems. Organizations can now also access the Trend Vision One platform and Trend Vision One Sovereign and Private Cloud offering via Google Cloud Marketplace to help streamline deployment.

The cybersecurity firm also revealed that its Cloud App Security solution has now surpassed four million downloads on the Google Workspace Marketplace for enterprise deployments.

Additionally, the companies are also collaborating to help tackle online scams.

Trend Micro’s ScamCheck app now utilizes Google Cloud’s Gemini models through Vertex AI for a host of capabilities, including the ability to verify images and SMS content used by scammers.

“By seamlessly extending Google Cloud's native security with Trend Micro's specialized defenses, we empower organizations to accelerate their cloud transformation journeys,” commented Karan Bajwa, president of Google Cloud Asia Pacific.

“This enables them to innovate securely and scale confidently in a dynamic AI era.”